After months of teasing, Lady Gaga has announced her new album, Mayhem, via billboards across the US.

The billboards, which were spotted by eagle-eyed fans on Monday (27 January) in New York and Las Vegas, feature the new album’s title and its release date, 7 March.

Right now, there isn’t much information about the forthcoming album beyond what is written on the billboard, but a few recent singles are likely to be on Mayhem, including “Disease”, which was released in October.

The other song likely to be featured is “Die With A Smile” featuring Bruno Mars, which became the fastest song to reach one billion streams on Spotify.

Lady Gaga’s seventh album is entitled ‘Mayhem’. (Supplied)

“On March 7th, I will be reborn. I will come alive,” one fan wrote on Twitter/X after spotting photos of the billboard, with another simply writing, “OMGGGGGG IT’S HAPPENING!”

According to the pop icon, her upcoming album Mayhem will be inspired by “industrial” dance music, and will be concerned with all things love and dance.

🚨 Billboard spotted for Lady Gaga’s seventh studio album, ‘Mayhem.’ pic.twitter.com/mEVIVHb4ki — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2025

In an interview with Los Angeles Times in December 2024, Lady Gaga said she had collaborated with “all the DJs and Gesaffelstein” on Mayhem.

“I loved learning about industrial music and about all the different crevices of electronic music. One of the things I’ve probably been judged for in my career was not sticking to one thing. But not sticking to one thing is my life force,” she explained.



Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ is out on 7 March. (Frank LeBon)

She continued: “The record is full of my love of music – so many different genres, so many different styles, so many different dreams. It leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt. And it ends with love.

“That’s the answer to all the chaos in my life is that I find peace with love.”

