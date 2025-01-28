First look at The Vivienne’s posthumous appearance in ITV comedy

The Vivienne is set to make a posthumous appearance in ITV comedy G’Wed – and fans have got their first look at one of the former RuPaul’s Drag Race winner’s final roles.

The drag star, also known as James Lee Williams, who was best-known for winning the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019, was found dead on 5 January, aged 32.

On 15 January , ITV revealed that the drag legend will be seen in the second season of sitcom G’Wed. The comedy follows working-class Liverpudlian teenagers tackling issues such as grief, sex, diversity and class differences.

The Vivienne in character as a nightclub owner in ITV comedy G’Wed. (Golden Path Productions/ ITV)

In the first episode of the second season, the Vivienne will play a nightclub owner who “spots Ted’s comedic potential and offers him a spot compèring their drag night”.

Ted, played by Dominic Murphy, is the only gay guy in the friendship group. He is described as having a “really good heart but his guard is up”.

Images shared by ITV show a first glimpse of The Vivienne in character. In one photo she is pictured looking ever-glamorous in a blonde wig with a cocktail in hand.

Another photo shows her standing and clapping next to a microphone, while the other shows her in a glamorous turban while on the phone.

The Vivienne in G’Wed. (Golden Path Productions/ ITV)

The Vivienne’s funeral was held on Monday (27 January) at St Margaret’s Church in Bodelwyddan, near where she went to school, with stars including Jade Thirlwall, Steps’ Ian ‘H’ Watkins and the cast of Drag Race UK in attendance.

G’Wed returns to ITV2 and ITVX on 6 February. The series has also been confirmed for a third season.

You may like to watch

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

