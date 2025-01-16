The Vivienne’s first posthumous TV appearance confirmed

The Vivienne’s first posthumous TV appearance has been revealed by ITV and will honour her “special talent”.

The drag star, also known as James Lee Williams, was found dead on 5 January, aged 32.

She was best-known for winning the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019 but had also appeared on Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Hunted. Her death prompted a stream of tributes.

Now, ITV have revealed that the drag legend will be seen in the second season of sitcom G’Wed. The comedy follows working-class Liverpudlian teenagers tackling issues such as grief, sex, diversity and class differences.

The star will be seen playing a nightclub owner who “spots Ted’s comedic potential and offers him a spot comparing their drag night”.

ITV said the episode is to air “with the blessing of the family, honouring their special talent”.

‘A trailblazing icon’

Executive producer Mario Stylianides said: “All the cast and crew were so saddened by the passing of The Vivienne and the first episode will now be dedicated to them,” Metro reported.

“The Vivienne was a trailblazing icon and we were truly honoured when we found out they were a fan of G’wed, and equally excited when they agreed to appear in the first episode of the new series. They will always be in our hearts and for ever part of the family.”

Hundreds of people turned up to pay tribute at a vigil in Liverpool at the weekend.

Fans flocked to St George’s Hall, which had been lit up in green to honour the performer’s recent “dream” West End role as The Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz.

G’wed is due to air on ITV2 and ITVX on 6 February.

