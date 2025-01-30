Pop veteran Cher has been praised for appearing in a hilarious Uber Eats ad in which she turns back time… with disastrous results.

The singer stars in the advert, inspired by one of her most famous hits, If I Could Turn Back Time, that premiered in Australia.

In it, she is seen humming the lyrics to the 1989 track, before pulling out her phone and searching for a “time machine” in the Uber Eats app. When it arrives, she tells the device to “take me back to the 80s”. Before she knows it, however, she finds herself transported to a village in the 1680s.

One of the villagers is seen looking Cher up and down, declaring she looks “both young and old at the same time”, with more people crowding around and accusing her of being a witch.

“I’m not a witch, I’m an icon,” the musician claps back.

The pop goddess and staunch LGBTQ+ ally is then seen tied to a stake, ready to be burnt alive, while one of the villagers dances opposite, wearing her sparkly black high-heeled boots.

Back in the present, Cher is seen cooking her Uber Eats order, alongside the tagline: “Time machine? No. Thyme? Yes.”

Fans loved the clip, with one declaring that she is “also a star as a comedian”.

Cher has been praised for her role in a hilarious Uber Eats advert (John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images)

Someone else wrote: “Unlike some fellow music divas, Cher has a sense of humour about herself.”

The singer and actor told Uber Australia’s website that she is approached to do commercials all the time but was attracted to them because of the “creativity and hilarity” of the concept.

“I sincerely hope Uber will get me back my boots,” she added.

