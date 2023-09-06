Netflix is on a roll when it comes to queer-inclusive coming-of-age dramas. As LGBTQ+ audiences eagerly await new seasons of hit high-school shows Sex Education and Heartstopper, the streamer’s latest original British series, Everything Now, could well become the next addition to your watch list.

The show stars Sophie Wilde as 16-year-old Mia, a teenager attempting to readjust to school life after being hospitalised with an eating disorder.

In a new two-minute trailer that dropped on Wednesday (6 September), we see Mia worry that her friends may have left her behind as she returns to sixth-form after seven months away. Cue a crash landing back into crazy high-school life, packed with house parties, drugs, sex and friendship drama.

“Mirror, mirror on the wall. Give me a f**king break,” Mia dramatically states as the trailer begins, set to Nessa Barrett’s “Sincerely”.

British acting legend Stephen Fry, seen recently in hit gay rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue, also appears, as Mia’s doctor.

The trailer also introduces us to Mia’s best friends Becca (Lauryn Ajufo), Alison (Niamh McCormack) and Cameron (Harry Cadby). While attending a party, she falls head-over-heels for a mysterious girl. “Marry me,” she thinks.

The trailer ends on a close up of Mia and her love interest as they stare into each other’s eyes.

An official synopsis for Everything Now reads: “Along with an ever-evolving bucket list, three best mates and a major new crush, Mia throws herself headfirst into a world of dating, parties and first kisses, soon discovering that not everything in life can be planned for.”

According to research by The Trevor Project, 9 per of LGBTQ youth ages 13–24 stated that they have been diagnosed with an eating disorder, with an additional 29% stating they haven’t ever been diagnosed but suspect that they might have an eating disorder.

Meanwhile, a 2018 study by Stonewall found that one in eight LGBTQ+ people reported experiencing an eating disorder.

Heartstopper is another LGBTQ+ Netflix teen show to touch on the topic, with gay teen Charlie Spring’s relationship with food explored in season two, and mental health set to be a major element in season three.

Elsewhere, Sex Lives of College Girls star Reneé Rapp recently spoke about her history with an eating disorder and how it affected her career.

Everything Now is due to premiere on Netflix on 5 October.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, find support and advice online at Beat or by calling their helpline on 0345 634 1414, 365 days a year from 1pm-9pm during the week, and 5pm–9pm on weekends and bank holidays.