The best Halloween costumes by LGBTQ+ celebs including Dylan Mulvaney, Hayley Kiyoko and Kim Petras

Spooky season is officially back – and for girlies, gays and ghouls alike it is the most wonderful time of the year.

As Halloween 2023 falls on a Tuesday, this weekend is set to be packed full of spooktacular festivities with people donning their creepiest – and quirkiest – costumes.

Hollywood’s biggest and brightest always find a way to put us to shame with elaborate, creative costumes. This year, our faves did not disappoint, channelling Disney, classic horror and even other famous faces.

Hayley Kiyoko as Elphaba from Wicked

The ‘Girls Like Girls’ singer has gone full Broadway this year, covering herself in full green paint and wearing the iconic black dress and witches hat in order to portray Elphaba from the hit musical Wicked.

Lesbian Jesus takes Halloween seriously and never lets her fans down with her sapphic-inspired costumes, last year going as Velma from Scooby-Doo – after the character was confirmed as a cannon lesbian – whilst her girlfriend dressed as Daphne.

Kiyoko dressing as the famed Wicked Witch of the West, with her girlfriend also dressed as Glinda the Good Witch of the North, should be no surprise as the pair are extremely queer-coded in the musical and a fandom favourite couple.

With the Wicked live-action film set to hit screens next year, we might very well see a few more Elphaba and Glinda inspired costumes in 2024…

Trixie Mattel slays

Drag superstar Trixie Mattel delighted fans with a tight-fitting number and bat wing-shaped head piece, complete with dark make-up.

“I worship the ground you walk on,” one fan wrote.

“TRIXIE IT’S 6 AM WHAT ARE YOU DOING EATING THIS HARD THIS EARLY,” another said in all-caps.

“Your honor she ate. Thank u for ur service Trixie,” a third responded.

once a year for halloween I do porn. FEATURE lipstick by @TrixieCosmetics pic.twitter.com/3Zcn3veJTb — Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) October 28, 2023

Dylan Mulvaney as Snow White

Trans trailblazer paid homage to Disney’s original princess: Snow White.

Mulvaney, who has become one of the world’s leading trans influencers, attended Bette Midler’s annual Hulaween Bash on Friday (27 October), sporting a modernised version of the princess’s iconic dress with a red bow on top of a dark wig.

Speaking with journalists at the event, she said the last year has been “crazy” and would not want to celebrate Halloween anywhere else.

Dylan Mulvaney attends Bette Midler’s Annual Hulaween Bash at Cipriani South Street on 27 October, 2023 in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

MAFS star Ella Morgan put on an angelic display

Ella Morgan, who appeared on the most recent series of Married at First Sight UK as the first trans contestant, wore angel wings and not much else her her jaw-dropping outfit.

The influencer attended PrettyLittleThing’s Halloween party in London on Thursday (26 October) alongside a host of famous faces.

Sharing a picture of her costume to her Instagram story, Morgan included a quote from Mean Girls: “In the real world, Halloween is when kids dress up in costumes and beg for candy. In girl world, Halloween is the one day a year when a girl can dress up like a total slut and no other girl can say anything else about it.”

Morgan’s outfit can be seen on the third slide of the Instagram embed below.

Paris Hilton stans Britney like we do

Over the years countless people have dressed as the gay icon that is Britney Spears, with Paris Hilton being one of them for Halloween 2023 and so she deserves an honourable mention.

The heiress and socialite sported Britney’s famous air hostess outfit which she wore in the 2003 music video for her hit track ‘Toxic’.

Writing on social media, Hilton said the outfit was “in honor of our Queen” – we totally agree Paris.

Hilton was joined at Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles by husband Carter Reum, who aptly dressed as a pilot.

Kim Petras says “I’m just Cherry”

German pop iconic and ‘Unholy’ singer Kim Petras dressed as Cherry from indie horror film Planet Terror – complete with machine gun leg.

Sharing a eight second clip and photograph of her costume to X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Petras sultrily moves for the camera before lying on her back and lifting her gun leg, firing bullets from it.

Paris Jackson goes full Mighty Boosh

Queer icon Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, dressed as Old Gregg, one of the most well-known characters from BBC Three’s The Mighty Boosh.

Old Gregg, portrayed in the series by Noel Fielding, is a half-man half-fish creature which has seaweed-like hair, webbed fingers and green skin, which Jackson styles with makeup.