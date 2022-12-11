Cher appeared has emotionally announced the death of her beloved mother Georgia Holt, aged 96.

The Believe pop star posted an emotional tweet on Sunday (11 December) where she wrote: “Mom is gone.”

Her mother – singer-songwriter Georgia Holt – was admitted to hospital with pneumonia according to a tweet from Cher on 9 September.

“Sorry I’ve been MIA,” she wrote. “Mom’s been sick off and on. She just got out of [hospital]. She had pneumonia.”

She was then brought home the next day on 10 September after the pop star wrote: “Home is the best medicine for her.”

Cher is pictured with her mother in 1998 after being awarded a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame along with Sonny. (Getty)

After announcing Holt’s passing, fans sent overwhelming condolences and sympathies to the 76-year-old If I Could Turn Back Time singer.

“Sending you nothing but love, light, and healing,” one user wrote. “She will be so deeply missed.”

Another wrote: “Georgia was an amazing woman, she was a trooper and had a voice that was amazing.”

Others took the chance to share memorable moments between Cher and her mother – who had an incredible bond through their love of music.

One user posted a clip of the two singing Georgia Holt’s 2013 song I’m Just Your Yesterday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Georgia Holt’s legacy through her love of music

Georgia Holt began singing from an early age, having featured on an Oklahoma City radio station when she was just six years old.

She first starred in two feature films in 1950, playing minor roles in A Life of Her Own and Watch the Birdie.

But it was her unbreakable bond with her daughter that cemented her legacy, having inspired and motivated Cher to become the best she could be.

The two were often seen on chat shows together and even starred in a 2013 lifetime documentary named Dear Mom, Love Cher, which was produced by her daughter.

She also featured in the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race for a talk show-themed challenge.

Drag artist and Drag Race UK winner TheVivienne shared her sympathies on Twitter, writing: “Rest in peace Georgia Holt, so sad, but what an amazing life.

“You gave the world the most amazing gift, thinking of you Cher,” she added with several heart emojis.