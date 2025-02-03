Charli XCX flooded the stage with underwear (no, really) during her Grammys 2025 performance, and was joined on-stage by icons Julia Fox and Alex Consani.

For her first-ever performance at the award show, Charli stepped out of a vehicle with the number plate “XCX” before being handed an Aperol Spritz in true “Brat Summer” fashion for her first number, “Von Dutch”.

The star was joined by models Alex Consani and Gabbriette Bechtel to strut their stuff into a crowd of dancers, before making it to the stage alongside Julia Fox in time for Charli’s performance of “Guess”.

Underwear then rained down on the stage while the performer busted out rave-worthy moves and gyrated on her knees. The unworn underwear is set to be donated to domestic violence survivors through the charity I Support The Girls after her performance, as per a message which was relayed to viewers on-screen.

Julia Fox even joined Charli on-stage for the performance. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The “Apple” hitmaker won her first-ever Grammy, plus two, on the night. She was awarded Best Pop Dance Recording for “Von Dutch”, Best Dance/Electronic Album, and Best Recording Package for Brat.

Charli received eight nods before the awards, including Record of the Year for “360” and Album of the Year for Brat. However, Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé won those titles, respectively.

She was joined on the Grammys stage by fellow performers including Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Shakira, Benson Boone, Doechii, RAYE and Teddy Swims.