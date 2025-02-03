Five major LGBTQ+ winners at the 2025 Grammy Awards

With nominated stars including Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Troye Sivan and Doechii, music fans had a feeling the 2025 Grammy Award winners would be pretty queer heavy.

Yet while some of the major LGBTQ+ music icons lost out on their big awards – Billie Eilish didn’t win a single one of her seven Grammy nominations, while other stars including Kehlani and Clairo missed out too – other queer artists reigned supreme.

Here’s a look at five of the big LGBTQ+ winners from the Grammy Awards 2025.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus shouts out to Beyoncé after the pair won a Grammy for ‘II Most Wanted’. (Getty)

After winning her first two Grammy Awards at last year’s ceremony for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for monster hit “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus continued her career high after winning the Best Country Duo/Group Performance accolade at the 2025 Grammys. The pansexual singer-songwriter bagged the award for her part on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album track, “II Most Wanted”.

St. Vincent

St. Vincent won three Grammy Awards. (Getty)

Queer “New York” singer Annie Clark, known as St. Vincent, took home an impressive three awards at the 2025 Grammy Awards, for Best Alternative Music Album (for All Born Screaming), Best Alternative Music Performance (for “Flea”), and Best Rock Song (for “Better Man”). Clark’s 2024 record All Born Screaming drew critical praise, and featured a divisive tribute song to late trans DJ, SOPHIE.

Doechii

Doechii wins Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammys. (Getty)

Bisexual hip-hop star Doechii became only the third woman to win in the Best Rap Album category at the Grammy Awards, for her 2024 mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, following in the footsteps of fellow queer rapper Cardi B, and Lauryn Hill. The record features the hit “Denial Is a River”, a track about Doechii – real name Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon – discovering that an ex-boyfriend had cheated on her with a man.

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan has won Best New Artist at the Grammys 2025. (Getty)

After her meteoric rise to stardom in 2024, it seemed fairly certain that Chappell Roan would win at least one of the six Grammy Awards she was nominated for at the 2025 ceremony. In the end, she managed to bag one for Best New Artist, rising to the top over her fellow recent hitmakers Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, RAYE, and Benson Boone.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has urged that “trans people are not invisible” at the Grammy Awards. (Getty)

The 2025 Grammy Awards were pretty huge for Lady Gaga. In addition to dropping her brand new single “Abracadabra” and paying tribute to those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires with a moving performance of “California Dreamin'” by The Mamas & the Papas, she and Bruno Mars won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for major smash “Die With A Smile”. During their acceptance speech, Gaga spoke out against Trump’s slate of executive orders against the LGBTQ+ community, declaring that “trans people are not invisible”.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.