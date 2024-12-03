Alex Consani has made history yet again. This time, the model has become the first out trans woman to win Model of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards.

This year’s “It Girl” has already marked her place in the fashion world by becoming one of two first-ever out trans models to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. However, after receiving another historical nod for the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards, Consani walked away with the award.

“I’m the first trans woman to win this award,” she told audience members in her acceptance speech at the Royal Albert Hall, London on Monday (2 December).

“But I can’t accept this award without thanking those who came before me, specifically the Black trans women who really fought for the space I’m in today – Dominique Jackson, Connie Fleming, Aaron Rose Phillips and countless more who fought for the space that allowed me to flourish today.”

The star became the first out trans model to sweep up the award. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The fashion star also thanked her family for supporting her and urged parents of trans children to be their support system. “Change is more than possible; it’s needed,” she ended in her speech.

The Model of the Year award “recognises the global impact of a model who, over the [past] 12 months, has dominated the industry, with an influence that transcends the catwalk”, the BFC said.

Consani has certainly achieved that, and more – given her appearances at major fashion shows after she made her runway debut in 2021 when she walked for Tom Ford.

The BFC previously announced the nominations for the 2024 Fashion Awards in August, with Consani named as one of the candidates for Model of the Year.

Non-binary model Kai-Isaiah Jamal was nominated for the award last year. Danish model Mona Tougaard, who told Vogue Scandinavia in 2023 that she was “in the LGBTQ+ community”, was also in the running.