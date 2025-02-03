Elon Musk’s Tesla showroom defaced with swastikas in the Netherlands

Billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla showroom has been defaced with swastikas in the Netherlands, less than two weeks after his controversial salute at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The new head of the US Department of Government Efficiency made the gesture, which some compared to the Nazi salute, during the president’s inauguration on 20 January, after thanking voters for “making it happen.”

In response, political campaigning group Led By Donkeys projected a five-minute video about the billionaire onto the wall of his Tesla gigafactory in Berlin, showing how Musk has continuously backed the far-right across Europe in recent years.

The campaign group Led By Donkeys released this image to accompany their YouTube footage. (Led By Donkeys)

In a similar move, on Sunday (2 February), perpetrators defaced the Tesla car showroom in The Hague (located on the west coast of the Netherlands) with slogans including “No to Nazis” and “F**k off fascist”. The vandals also drew swastika’s on the entrance door of the building.

Grimes, who shares three children with Musk, denounced Nazism following his arm gesture, while the Stand Against Elon campaign has announced a new campaign to turn his tweets into charity donations.

Responding to the controversy, Musk wrote on X that his critics “need better dirty tricks”, adding “The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is so tired.”

