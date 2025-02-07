Trans actress and presenter Laverne Cox has made it clear that she remains defiant in the face of Donald Trump’s anti-trans oppression, saying, “I refuse to be a victim.”

Following Trump’s election victory, Laverne Cox shared that she broke down in tears and contemplated leaving the US for her safety.

Speaking to PinkNews, the high-profile trans actress, who previously played Sophia Burset in Orange Is The New Black and Kacy Duke in Inventing Anna – shared an update, stating that she will remain defiant against his reign.

‘We must not catastrophise’

“I am not a victim and I refuse to be a victim in this circumstance.

“None of this should be surprising to us this is what the Conservative movement has wanted to do in this country for decades.”

Laverne Cox plays Desiree in Prime Video’s Clean Slate. (Getty)

She offered advice, saying: “We must not catastrophise, we must remember we’ve been here before.

“As trans people our identities have been criminalised, and we found ways to have community, to have joy, and to be ourselves.”

‘Now What?’

“They told us that they were going to do this. They’re doing it and accept that, and now what?”

She said that for her the “now what” is : “All my girlfriends, we hang out, we have community, we support each other, and we lift each other up.

“That’s what queer and trans people have been doing since we’ve existed,” she said, adding that when nothing can be done against the laws, love prevails.

“Maybe we can even get together a cohesive strategy to fight this stuff,” she said.

“I refuse to be a victim. We must refuse to be victimised by this.”

Since taking office Trump has signed a raft of executive orders. These include vile anti-trans decrees restricting trans healthcare options for under 19-year-olds, declaring trans military personnel “unfit” for service, and an order proclaiming there are “only two sexes” – male and female.

GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) has warned that Trump’s “obsession” with implementing anti-trans executive orders will “come at a cost for every American”.

Laverne Cox is currently starring in Prime Video’s new single-camera comedy series Clean Slate as Desiree, a trans woman who relocates back to Alabama to repair her relationship with her father Harry (George Wallace) after two decades of estrangement.

