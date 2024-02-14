Pedro Pascal cast as Marvel’s Mister Fantastic in Fantastic Four

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal has been cast as the elasticated Mister Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four.

At this point in cinematic history, the Fantastic Four – comprised of Mister Fantastic, the optically-variable Invisible Woman, hot-headed Human Torch and rocky The Thing – have received various live-action spinoffs.

These have included 2005’s live-action version and 2007 sequel, the first of which included Chris Evans in a topless scene that’s been seared into the mind of every homosexual since, and a best-left-forgotten soft reboot starring Miles Teller in 2015 – but Marvel’s first family have never entirely joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One of the most common questions of any Marvel fan, therefore, ever since a new iteration was announced in 2019, has been who would take on the iconic quartet of roles – until now.

Happy Valentine's Day from Marvel's First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.



Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025.

Announced today by the offical Marvel Studios X (FKA Twitter) account under the guise of a Valentine’s Day gift to fans, all four roles were confirmed, including one Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic.

Joining him as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman will be The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby, with The Bear‘s Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Stranger Things‘s Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

The post also confirmed the release date of the film, which will appear in Phase Six of the MCU, as 25 July, 2025.

Pascal is also set to (appear in The Last of Us‘s second season as Joel Miller alongside Bella Ramsey’s Ellie, with production starting this month.

Pedro Pascal has teased Joel’s story will remain faithful to the original Last of Us: Part Two game (HBO/ Naughty Dog)

He has also confirmed that the controversial plot of the second game will also be mirrored in season two of the show, telling Esquire: “It wouldn’t make sense to follow the first game so faithfully only to stray severely from the path.”

The Last of Us follows Joel (Pascal) on a quest for salvation across a pandemic-ridden United States, alongside immune survivor, Ellie (Bella Ramsey).