Rep. Gerry Connolly has requested a parliamentary inquiry over Nancy Mace’s repeated anti-trans slur.

On Wednesday’s (5 February) House Oversight and Government Reform hearing, GOP Rep. Nancy Mace referred to the trans community using a derogatory slur. It’s hardly surprising, given her recent anti-trans culture war attacks on fellow congresswoman Sarah McBride and the wider trans community.

“Does this advance the interest of American citizens — paying for t****ies in Guatemala to the tune of $2 million?”, Mace asked the hearing panel. She listed US-Agency-funded programs for International Development and asked the panel whether such expenses were in the interest of US citizens.

However, following her questioning, Connolly lodged a parliamentary inquiry over Mace’s use of the slur.

Connolly lodged a parliamentary inquiry over Mace's repeated slur.

“The gentlelady has used a phrase that is considered a slur in the LGBTQ community and the trans community,” Connolly told Chairman James Comer.

“Let me please finish without interruption,” he said before Mace interrupted.

Mace then repeated the slur three times. “I don’t really care,” she added. “You want penises in women’s bathrooms and I’m not gonna have it. No, thank you. It’s disgusting.”

He responded: “To me, a slur is a slur. And here in the committee, a level of decorum requires us to try consciously to avoid slurs. You just heard that gentlelady actually actively, robustly repeat it.

“We can debate policy discussion without offending human beings who are fellow citizens,” Connolly continued. “And so, I would ask as a parliamentary inquiry whether the use of that phrase is not, in fact, a violation of the decorum roles.”

Mace then responded that she was “not going to be counselled by a man over men and women’s spaces or men who have mental health issues dressing as women”.

Chair James Comer said that he was not informed about LGBTQ+ terminology and anti-trans slurs and that he would “look into” the matter.

If this story has affected you, call the Trans Lifeline Hotline to speak to a trans/nonbinary peer operator with full anonymity and confidentiality at (877) 565-8860. Support is available Monday-Friday 10 AM – 6 PM Pacific, 11 AM – 7 PM Mountain, 12 PM – 8 PM Central, 1 PM – 9 PM Eastern.