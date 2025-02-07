Trump announces chilling new measures to ‘eradicate anti-Christian bias’ in the US

US President Donald Trump has announced the creation of a White House faith office to be led by a controversial televangelist, and set up a task force with a chilling mission to “eradicate anti-Christian bias.”

On Thursday (6 February), Trump announced a presidential commission to protect Christians from religious discrimination through the creation of a White House faith office, led by Rev. Paula White, who previously called the Black Lives Matter movement “the anti-Christ.”

During his address to the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, Trump set out his plans to protect Christians.

‘We will bring our country back together as one nation under God’

He said: “While I’m in the White House, we will protect Christians in our schools, in our military, in our government, in our workplaces, hospitals and in our public squares.

“And we will bring our country back together as one nation under God.

Trump said the presidential commission on religious liberty “will work tirelessly to uphold this most fundamental right.”

He added that an executive order would be signed to make Attorney General Pam Bondi head of a task force to “eradicate anti-Christian bias” and stop “all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government.”

Melania Trump and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump leave after services at St. John’s Church as part of Inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty)

For much of his career, Trump identified as a Presbyterian, a mainstream Protestant Christian denomination.

However, in a 2020 interview, Trump said that he no longer identifies as a Presbyterian and described himself as a non-denominational Christian.

You may like to watch

Non-denominational Christians are not affiliated with a specific Christian denomination, but they tend to share core Christian beliefs.

Over the years Trump has cosied up to many evangelical Christian leaders, including prominent, wealthy right-wing evangelicals like American Values president Gary Bauer, and Family Research Council president Tony Perkins.

Family Research Council has been designated an anti-LGBTQ+ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and Tony Perkins, a former police officer, has repeatedly claimed that LGBTQ+ people are more likely to be paedophiles.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.