TV presenter Graham Norton has been named as the host of Big-Brother-style reality show The Neighbourhood.

The gay host of The Graham Norton Show will front the 12-part ITV series, which is set to air next year.

“The Neighbourhood will see real-life households from all walks of life move in side-by-side, finding themselves not only neighbours but also fierce competitors in the ultimate reality showdown,” an ITV spokesperson said.

‘It’s not about keeping up with the Joneses, it’s about beating them’

The series’ synopsis reads: “The challenges they face in public will change the dynamics behind closed doors. And to win, they’ll need to defeat their neighbours, while staying popular on the street. In The Neighbourhood, it’s not about keeping up with the Joneses, it’s about beating them.”

Graham Norton will host the new reality show on ITV. (Getty)

Norton, who has appeared on the panel of Drag Race UK since the spin-off’s first season, said: “Like everyone, I’m always intrigued by what goes on behind closed doors. Add to that some dastardly challenges and a life-changing prize and I’m hooked.

“I feel confident The Neighbourhood will be the nation’s favourite destination.”

Casting is open and you can apply at itv.com/beontv.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.