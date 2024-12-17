The White Lotus season three teaser trailer promises queerness

Max has shared a first look at The White Lotus season three, and the teaser trailer promises plenty of queerness in its upcoming third season.

The streaming site recently shared a first look at the upcoming season of The White Lotus, a dark comedy-drama. After jaunts in Hawaii and Italy, the series heads to Thailand in season three to feature an all-new cast.

Marking her first-ever acting role is Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal, who is joined by well Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood, Fallout’s Walton Goggins, Fargo’s Carrie Coon, Palm Royale’s Leslie Bibb, Scream 3’s Parker Posey, Harry Potter’s Jason Isaac, and Made of Honor’s Michelle Monaghan. Season one’s Natasha Rothwell is also reprising her role as spa manager Belinda.

Based on the trailer’s tumultuous events, this season’s holidaymakers will surely be in for a wild ride at The White Lotus in Thailand. In true series fashion, the wellness retreat – set on the island of Koh Samui – quickly descends into chaos as one character is seen committing a robbery, while a different scene sees a dead body being rolled away on a stretcher.

And the girls and gays will be winning this season, as there are enough LGBTQ+ relationships to shake a stick at. Two men appear to share a romantic moment beneath a fireworks show, there’s a Challengers-esque dance scene (iykyk), and a lesbian kiss which appears to be between Posey and Lou Wood’s characters.

Creator and showrunner Mike White previously suggested the upcoming season would focus on death and spirituality.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, then the second season is sex, and I think the third season, it would be a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” he told Unpacking Season 2. “It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round of White Lotus, [which will] be longer, bigger [and] crazier.”

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too much longer for more holiday resort goodness, as the series is set to land on the streaming site in early 2025.

The White Lotus season three lands on Max on 16 February 2025.