Another US city votes to become a trans sanctuary amid Trump attacks

Worcester, in the US state of Massachusetts, has voted to become a trans sanctuary city, just as the Trump administration’s attacks on the community gather pace.

The resolution was filed by resident Allie Cislo on behalf of the Queer Residents of Worcester and Our Allies. It asked the city council to declare Worcester – the second-largest city in the state – “a sanctuary… and place of safety for transgender and gender-diverse people”.

The move comes in the wake of executive orders signed by Donald Trump in the early weeks of his second term in the White House, which explicitly target the trans community.

“The trans, non-binary and LGBTQIA+ community in Worcester and nationally are being attacked by president Trump,” the resolution stated.

Trump has declared the official policy of the US is that there are “only two sexes”, and set out plans to ban trans men and women from serving in the military.

In addition, he has barred trans women from female sports and restricted gender-affirming healthcare for transgender people under the age 19. His administration has also eliminated diversity, equity and inclusion programmes across the government and in the armed services.

Passed by a vote of nine to two, the resolution is largely symbolic – meaning it does not implement any new policies or sweeping changes to governance – but by declaring the city a sanctuary, the council has recognised gender-affirming care as “a matter of health, privacy and equality”.

The resolution resolves that “no city resources… shall be utilised for detaining persons for solely seeking or providing gender-affirming care… [or] for co-operating with or providing information to any individual or out-of-state agency or department regarding the provision of gender-affirming healthcare”.

As a designated sanctuary city, Worcester will not “co-operate with federal and state on policies aimed to harm transgender and gender-diverse people, and ensure [they] have access to healthcare, housing, education and employment without fear or discrimination”.

Speaking to the local daily newspaper, the Telegram & Gazette, Cislo said: “It’s sad that it wasn’t unanimous but we’re very pleased that Worcester has decided to affirm existing Massachusetts law and to reiterate that Worcester is a sanctuary for trans or gender-diverse people.”

Kansas City, in Missouri, Ithaca, in New York State, and Sacramento, West Hollywood and San Francisco, all in California, have already been designated sanctuary cities.

Sacramento’s resolution was passed last March, noting that California has long been a “leader” for trans rights but that many states were going in the opposite direction, so it was vital that the city was “proactive in reiterating our commitment to transgender rights and equal protections for transgender people”.

Council member Katie Valenzuela, who proposed the measure, said the resolution’s passage was a “powerful reminder of the resilience and passion in our community to protect our transgender neighbours”.

Other cities in the US have more widely declared themselves LGBTQ+ sanctuaries, including Lake Worth Beach, in Florida which declared in September 2023 it would “now and forever be considered a safe place, a sanctuary, a welcoming and supportive city for LGBTQ+ individuals and their families, to live in peace and comfort”.

