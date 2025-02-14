Jacob Elordi has traded in his place in the upper echelon of England in Saltburn for plenty of steaming, queer romance in 1950s America in the trailer for his upcoming film, On Swift Horses.

The Euphoria star leads the film as Julius, a Korean War veteran turned gambler. Based on Shannon Pufahl’s book of the same name, the film follows married couple Muriel (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Lee (The Maze Runner and The Bear star Will Poulter). But she pines for his charismatic younger brother Julius.

Despite the physical distance between them, the trailer sees Muriel and Julius staying in touch even as he gets involved in an illicit queer affair with Henry (Narcos: Mexico‘s Diego Calva) whom he meets at a Las Vegas casino. “This is the one thing we can do out there in the world, right in front of them,” Henry tells Julius. “We want something, we’ve got to take it.”

At the same time, Muriel appears to explore her own sexuality behind her husband’s back. She meets a charismatic blonde woman at the races, and they appear to grow ever closer with each interaction. “You’re new at this, aren’t you?”, she asks Muriel. “It’s all luck. We’re all just a hair’s breadth from losing everything.”

The celebratory peck they share, and a subtle touch at a bar seem to set up Muriel for the relationship she goes on to share with Sandra (The Flash’s Sasha Calle). Under the fireplace’s glow at Sandra’s home, Muriel tells her, “You’re really not afraid of being alone.” To this, Sandra responds, “Neither are you,” before they kiss passionately.

Directed by Daniel Minahan, best-known for his work on Game of Thrones, True Blood and Fellow Travelers, with the screenplay from Lizzie writer Bryce Kass. The synopsis reads: “Muriel and her husband Lee are beginning a bright new life in California when he returns from the Korean War. But their newfound stability is upended by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic brother, Julius, a wayward gambler with a secret past.

Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Muriel and Jacob Elordi plays Julius in the upcoming heady romance. (Sony Pictures Classics)

“A dangerous love triangle quickly forms. When Julius takes off in search of the young card cheat he’s fallen for, Muriel’s longing for something more propels her into a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and exploring a love she never dreamed possible.”

On Swift Horses is out in cinemas in the US on 25 April and is yet to receive a release date in the UK and Australia.