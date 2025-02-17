Chester Bennington’s child, Draven Bennington, has come out as trans via an empowering Valentine’s Day letter and said she is “choosing to no longer hide who I am”.

“I thought it would be the perfect time to show some love to myself,” Draven Sebastian Bennington, the child of the late Linkin Park singer, reflected on Friday (14 February). As per her Instagram bio, Draven now uses she/her pronouns.

“For a long time, I tried to be someone, someone I truly wasn’t on the inside,” the musician wrote. “Ignoring it worked for a while, but continuously coming to the crossroads of being happy or being complacent was one I couldn’t keep crossing.”

Draven told followers that she came out as trans last August and has begun gender-affirming care, including hormone replacement therapy (HRT). “I decided to take the path of happiness and being true to myself,” she explained. “…It has been the best decision I’ve ever made in my life.

“I do have to say I am very blessed to be able to do this, as well as having such supportive family and friends. I love each and every one of you who have shown me nothing but love and respect and see me for who I truly am.

“Especially Mom,” she added of her mother, Samantha Bennington. Samantha and Chester wed in 1996 and split in 2005, three years after Draven was born. “You’ve always unconditionally loved me. I’m so blessed to be your child! I love you to the moon and back!

“With all the support and love I’ve received, I’ve built the strength to love myself. This is why I’m choosing to no longer hide who I am. Love is love. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

If this story has affected you, call the Trans Lifeline Hotline to speak to a trans/nonbinary peer operator with full anonymity and confidentiality at (877) 565-8860. Support is available Monday-Friday 10 AM – 6 PM Pacific, 11 AM – 7 PM Mountain, 12 PM – 8 PM Central, 1 PM – 9 PM Eastern.