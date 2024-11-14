Linkin Park announce 2025 world tour dates

Linkin Park have announced details of a headline 2025 world tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will embark on the From Zero World Tour, stopping off in the UK, Europe, North America, South America and Asia.

The tour includes shows in Tokyo and Jakarta in early 2025, with a set at Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas in April.

They’ll headline one UK show at Wembley Stadium on 28 June, with other European stops in Paris, Milan, Frankfurt, Hannover and more.

While the North American leg will take place across August and September with dates planned for Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville and more.

They’ll then tour across South America in late 2025, with venues to be confirmed in the likes of Bogota, Lima, Santiago, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

The tour dates come after Linkin Park confirmed their comeback earlier this year, announcing new album From Zero, which is due for release on 15 November.

The LP will mark their since the passing of frontman Chester Bennington and features Emily Armstrong as frontwoman.

They’ve released some singles “Heavy Is The Crown”, “The Emptiness Machine and “Over Each Other”, and played a number of surprise shows including London’s O2 Arena.

For their upcoming 2025 tour they’ll be joined by special guests Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, Grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, and PVRIS across the run.

Ahead of Linkin Park tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Linkin Park tickets?

Tickets for their UK and European shows go on general sale from 10am local time on 22 November via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.de / ticketmaster.fr.

Tickets for the North American shows will go on sale from 12pm local time on 21 November via ticketmaster.com.

Pre-sale options are also available to members of the underground fan club from 18 November. To find out more and to sign up head to lpunderground.com.

For tickets to their other shows including Europe, you can find out more info below.