New music from lesbian singer and Grammy Award-winner Chappell Roan seems to be on the way, after she teased snippets of “The Giver” through a hotline number.

The track, a lesbian country bop, was first performed on Saturday Night Live in November.

“Cos you ain’t got to tell me, it’s just in my nature. So take it like a taker, ’cause, baby, I’m a giver,” she sang. “Ain’t no need to help me, ’cause, baby, I deliver, ain’t no country boy quitter. I get the job done.”

The song was the latest in a string of steamy tracks celebrating lesbian sex in all its glory, including Roan’s “Casual”, Billie Eilish’s “Lunch”, and “Doing Better”, by Fletcher.

However, despite Roan’s performance of “The Giver” attracting hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube, the song remained unreleased. But, now, if the past couple of days are anything to go by, that might be about to change.

Over the weekend, Roan shared a phone number on her Instagram: 620-468-8646 (or 620-Hot-To Go).

If you call the number, you are presented with five different options, including being able to book “an appointment with a dentist” and “reach an attorney”. When you dial, you get to listen to short snippets of the song.

In addition, a billboard in Nashville urged fans to phone the number, and is billed as an advertisement for “your ex’s worst nightmare”. It features the star dressed as lawyer.

Fans seemed pretty impressed with the elaborate promo and were thrilled at the new first new music from Roan since smash hit “Good Luck Babe!”

One fan wrote on X/Twitter: “This promo is giving.” Another said: “Music video is going [to] be as iconic AF.”

Someone else simply went with: “She’s eating.”

