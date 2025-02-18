New music from Chappell Roan is on the way, people! And the star has appeared to propel fans into a new music era after announcing “The Giver – Lawyer Edition” on vinyl.

She first performed the steamy country track on Saturday Night Live in November. “‘Cause you ain’t got to tell me, it’s just in my nature. So take it like a taker, ’cause, baby, I’m a giver,” she sang. “Ain’t no need to help me, ’cause, baby, I deliver, ain’t no country boy quitter. I get the job done.”

Last weekend, your favourite artist’s favourite artist teased snippets of the unreleased lesbian anthem through a hotline number shared on billboards in New York, LA and Nashville. Now, the music and style icon has confirmed that “The Giver” on seven-inch aquamarine vinyl is now available for pre-order.

Roan previously teased the track via Billboards across New York, LA and Nashville. (@chappellroan/Instagram)

“THE LAWYER,” Roan began on a Tuesday (18 February) Instagram post which saw the star’s trademark curly red locks slicked back into a very corporate bun while she modelled a navy blue power suit. “ur ex’s worst nightmare + she gets the job DONE. Pre-order The Giver – Lawyer Edition 7” available now.”

She added: “Ps keep ur eyes peeled, she may be on a billboard in your town.”

As per her website, the vinyl features two tracks, the title song and a demo of another unreleased track, “Fix It In The Morning”. Her vinyl is set to be shipped to customers on 18 August this year.

The star previously shared a phone number on her Instagram, 620-468-8646 (or 620-Hot-To Go), and fans were presented with five different options. This included booking “an appointment with a dentist” and “reaching an attorney”. When you dial, you get to listen to short snippets of the song.

The song is the latest in a string of steamy tracks celebrating lesbian sex in all its glory, including Roan’s “Casual”, Billie Eilish’s “Lunch”, and “Doing Better”, by Fletcher.

