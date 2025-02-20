Cynthia Erivo to take over Tony Awards hosting duties from Ariana DeBose

Cynthia Erivo is taking over Tony Awards hosting duties from former presenter Ariana DeBose, and we are already so seated.

It’s hardly an overstatement to call Erivo a hot commodity after her Wicked acting and singing chops thrust her into the Hollywood limelight. Erivo has confirmed her latest acting role since the movie musical was released last year, and we’re set to see a lot more of the out queer star (and her fabulous nails) on our screens.

On Wednesday (19 February), The American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, who are behind the Tonys, confirmed the news. Erivo said via a statement on the Tony Awards website that she is “so proud and excited to take on this glorious honour”.

“I am looking forward to ushering the theatre community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year,” she continued. “I hope I can rise to the occasion,” she said. Was that a “Defying Gravity” reference? We’re certainly holding space with that.

Via a joint statement, Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theater Wing and Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League, said that Erivo’s “talent defies gravity and boundaries”. Coincidence?

“We hope audiences are ready to leap to their feet, cry tears of joy, and maybe even get up and dance,” Hitchens and Laks added.

Erivo’s upcoming role will see her take over from DeBose, who has hosted the awards show for the last three years. The British actress has previously been honoured with a Tony award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical in 2016 for her work in The Colour Purple and was also nominated as part of the production for the play Fat Ham by James Ijames in 2023.

Erivo could make Hollywood history at the Oscars this year by becoming the youngest-ever EGOT winner. Performers with EGOT status have earned Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards, with the current list including multihyphenate entertainment powerhouses like Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Elton John, and Viola Davis.

Nominations for the Tony Awards 2025 are set to be announced on 1 May. The ceremony is set to take place on 8 June at 8 pm EST and will be available to watch live on CBS and Paramount+.