Queer multi-hyphenate Cynthia Erivo is set to star in Jesus Christ Superstar for one weekend only this summer, playing the fairly major role of Jesus Christ.

In her next major project post Wicked, Erivo will take centre stage in the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice rock musical at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, between 1 and 3 August 2025.

Erivo excitedly shared the news on her Instagram Stories, writing “Just a little busy this summer. Can’t wait,” alongside a cheeky winking emoji.

Of course, a fair few religious zealots have reacted to the news with unbridled rage, furious at the prospect of a Black woman playing Jesus Christ.

“Absolute blasphemy. May God be merciful to those who taunt him and disobey his word, for you are lost and I will pray for you to be found,” wrote one cheery commentator underneath the Hollywood Bowl’s announcement post on Instagram.

“Hollywood is making fun of us now. A Black, female Jesus? That’s too much and it’s ugly,” a second vile post read. “I have seen very few things more ridiculous than this and there will be fools who like and support this decision. Cynthia Erivo playing Jesus Christ is a disgrace.”

“I think you were great in Wicked,” another deceptive comment began. “Playing Jesus is very, very disrespectful and you should know better… it’s downright disrespectful and has nothing to do with the colour [of Erivo’s skin] , it has to do with the fact that the son of God is a man…”

Right-wing Australian senator Ralph Babet chimed in, writing on X/Twitter: “Self-proclaimed queer Cynthia Erivo is set to play Jesus Christ. BLASPHEMY. This isn’t about creativity, it’s a direct attack on Christianity, a deliberate insult to our faith and traditions. They mock what is sacred, believing there will be no consequences.

“These relentless attacks on our beliefs will not stop unless we stop them. Christianity is under siege, and we cannot negotiate with evil – we must eradicate it.”

You may like to watch

Evidently unbeknownst to her detractors, Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar has featured numerous racially-diverse, LGBTQ+ cast members since its premiere almost 55 years ago in 1971.

Erivo herself featured on an all-female Jesus Christ Superstar album called She Is Risen just three years ago, while previous stars of the musical include musician John Legend in role as Jesus, gay singer-songwriter Declan Bennett also as Jesus, and gay comedian Julian Clary as King Herod (though not, we hasten to add, in the same production).

Jesus Christ Superstar follows Jesus through the final week ahead of his crucifixion, with focus on his disciple Judas and his rising dissatisfaction with the path Jesus is taking his followers down.

Many of Erivo’s biggest fans however are thrilled to see her land the major role, with one commenting: “WAIT. So we get to hear and see Cynthia Erivo sing ‘Gethseman’?! I’m still not recovered from ‘Defying Gravity’! How f**kin’ exciting and epic.”

the concept of cynthia erivo singing gethsemane https://t.co/k6ND7SqqoM pic.twitter.com/UtieUkaLJA — Paulina 🪷 (@Paulinamstv) February 18, 2025

“I’m here for the meltdown from THOSE people,” a second quipped. “Good for her. It’s a musical and she’s got the pipes.”

“I suddenly understand religion,” another joked, as a fourth confirmed that Ariana Grande was right: “God is a woman!”

If anyone can do Jesus Christ Superstar justice, it’s Cynthia Erivo: back in 2016, she won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her role as Celie in The Colour Purple.

Tickets for Cynthia Erivo in Jesus Christ Superstar are available now.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.