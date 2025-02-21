The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has reflected on what’s really happening between her character Chelsea, and her new holiday friend, model Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon).

While the internet is caught up on the odd, brotherly love that seems to be occurring between Saxon Ratliff (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and his sibling Lochlan (Sam Nivola), there’s another connection blossoming that fans should keep their eyes on.

In episode one, daffy Brit Chelsea (Wood) made friends with effortlessly cool expat Chloe, as the pair bonded over their equally miserable boyfriends.

Chelsea is holidaying in Thailand’s White Lotus resort with her much older, much more morose partner Rick (Walton Goggins), while Chloe is in the country with her partner Greg (John Gries), in a shocking return.

Gries returns to Mike White’s satirical eat-the-rich comedy as the first and only character to appear in all three seasons, after his ill-fated romance with Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) ended with her death in season two.

Both men seem equally uninterested in their garrulous girlfriends, leaving the women to enjoy each other’s company. And if the season three trailer is anything to go by, they enjoy each other’s company a lot.

In one fleeting moment, the two women kiss. Speaking to PinkNews, Wood coyly said that she couldn’t say much about this season’s LGBTQ+ representation, but that Chelsea and Chloe “adore each other”.

“I don’t know what I’m allowed to say, because I signed so many scary documents,” she joked – which says a lot in itself – but teased that there’s more from their connection to come.

“What’s really great about Chelsea and Chloe… they actually fall into platonic love instantly. It’s that very true to life thing of when you’re on holiday, and you make that holiday friend, but it feels like you’ve met your absolute soulmate because your world [is] smaller in a resort.”

Wood went on to compare Chelsea and Chloe’s relationship with Mia and Lucia in season two, the two sex workers who, while not with one another, do get somewhat involved in some sapphic sex scenes (remember Mia and hotel boss Valentina?).

“I loved Mia and Lucia in the second season, and so when I saw that there was kind of two girly pops in this one too, and I was one of them, I was like, ‘Yes!’.”

She continued: “It’s kind of like they just adore each other instantly in the sweetest way… Chelsea is just like, ‘Wow, who is this? Who is this queen that’s just walked in?’ She thinks she’s the coolest girl she’s ever met.”

Whether there’s a future for them remains to be seen, though Aimee Lou Wood did suggest they’re the kind of friends who have a fun time on holiday together, but then never speak when back home.

“It’s that tragic thing when you’re like, ‘No, but we will see each other! We will. We just will! We can’t ignore this connection. It’s once in a lifetime!’ And then it’s like, they never see each other again.”

The White Lotus season three continues on Sundays in the US on HBO and on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK.

