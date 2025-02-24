US district judge Ana Reyes has been accused of “hostile and egregious misconduct” after challenging President Donald Trump’s ban on trans people in the military.

Donald Trump’s executive order declared the US military had been “afflicted with radical gender ideology”. It claimed trans people are medically unfit to serve, and trans people “cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service”.

A hearing was held in Washington DC on Tuesday (18 February) to challenge Trump’s executive order which led to the Department of Defense banning trans military officers, with District Judge Ana Reyes describing the president’s anti-trans language as “biologically inaccurate” and “frankly ridiculous.”

Judge Ana Reyes, the first out LGBTQ+ person to serve as a district court judge in Washington DC, questioned statements in the executive order suggesting trans service members are “dishonourable” and lack “warrior ethos.”

In one exchange with Justice Department attorney Jason Lynch, she said: “Would you agree that if the military is negatively impacted [from the use of pronouns], we all have a lot bigger problems than pronoun use?” Reyes asked, adding that if the military is damaged by pronoun usage, then “our military is incompetent”.

“I can’t agree with that,” Lynch replied.

Reyes continued: “Do you think usage of that preferred pronoun by that small group of people is going to impact our ability in combat situations? Explain to me how pronoun usage impacts [military readiness]. Because it doesn’t. Because any common sense rational human being would understand it doesn’t.”

Subsequently, a rare judicial misconduct complaint was issued by the US Department of Justice on Friday (21 February) accusing Ana Reyes of violating impartiality rules in the judicial code of conduct.

The department have claimed that Reyes was spotted saying “WTF” on two occasions.

The Justice Department also accused Reyes in its complaint of inappropriately questioning a lawyer about his religious beliefs and trying to “embarrass” the attorney with a “rhetorical exercise” during an exchange about discrimination.

Donald Trump signed the executive order banning trans people from the military. (Getty)

The department is reportedly seeking an investigation into the complaints, saying that “appropriate action” should be taken to ensure the hearings are “conducted with the dignity and impartiality the public has a right to expect.”

Signed by attorney general Pam Bondi’s chief of staff, Chad Mizelle, the complaint was lodged with the US Court of Appeals and the District of Columbia Circuit.

If found in violation of the judicial code of conduct, Reyes could face censure, a reprimand or further disciplinary actions.

During the 18 February hearing, Judge Ana Reyes tore apart the language in Trump’s trans military ban executive order, asking whether it was “demeaning” to trans people.

“This is the policy of the president of the United States that is impacting thousands of people,” she said. “Calling an entire group of people lying, dishonest people with no integrity… how is that anything other than showing animus?”

In another exchange, according to AP News, Reyes asked the attorney what “Jesus would say to telling a group of people that they are so worthless, so worthless that we’re not going to allow them into homeless shelters?”

“Do you think Jesus would be, ‘Sounds right to me?'” she continued. The lawyer responded: “The United States is not going to speculate about what Jesus would have to say about anything.”

“I’m telling you right now that there are people who are neither male nor female”

Justice Department attorney Jason Lynch was also left squirming in an awkward exchange where he was forced to admit that he doesn’t understand that is simply not biologically correct to say there are only two sexes.

Judge Reyes slammed the language used in Trump’s executive order which states the US will only recognise “two genders”, claiming the assertion there is only “two genders” is “not biologically correct”.

Judge Reyes asked Jason Lynch: “You understand that not everyone has an XX or an XY chromosomes, right

“This executive order is premised on an assertion that’s not biologically correct,” she explained. “There are anywhere near 30 intersex examples. Anyone who doesn’t have an XX or an XY chromosome, right?”

Lynch replied: “Honestly, no I don’t.”

In the complaint, Mizelle wrote that an “independent impartial judiciary” is fundamental towards the US justice system, accusing Reyes of “apparent bias” and of treating the counsel “disrespectfully.”