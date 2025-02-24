Gay OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has welcomed a baby boy into the world with his husband.

The controversial 39-year-old tech investor announced on Saturday (22 February) that he and his husband, software engineer Oliver Mulherin, had welcomed their child “early.”

“Welcome to the world, little guy!” Altman wrote in an X/Twitter post alongside a photo of the baby grasping an adult’s finger.

“He came early and is going to be in the NICU for a while. He is doing well and it’s really nice to be in a little bubble taking care of him. I have never felt such love.”

Microsoft’s chief executive, Satya Nadella, was among those to congratulate the couple, extending his “heartfelt congratulations” and adding that “parenthood is one of life’s most profound and rewarding experiences” in a post online.

The birth announcement comes amid a turbulent time for Altman as well as OpenAI itself, as it transitions to a for-profit enterprise.

The AI company announced plans in December to transfer control of daily operations to its for-profit subsidiary, which has prompted criticism from competitor Elon Musk, who vowed to buy the company for $97 billion.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has come under increased scrutiny over its data collection methods and is facing multiple lawsuits over potential privacy breaches.

Altman first signalled that he and Mulherin were expecting a child in a January episode of the Re: Thinking podcast.

He and his husband married in late 2023 during an intimate ceremony at an estate in Hawaii. Photos of the couple’s private wedding were shared in January 2024. Altman later confirmed the marriage to NBC News after the photographs leaked

In 2023, Altman said to New York Magazine that he and Mulherin had expressed a desire to have a child and to start a family at their home in San Francisco.

