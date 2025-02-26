Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt has shared his NSFW reaction to seeing his brother-in-law, Patrick Schwarzenegger, starring in The White Lotus’s strangest nude scene to date.

Schwarzenegger stars in season three of Mike White’s dark satirical comedy, playing Saxton, the eldest sibling in the Ratliff family.

So far, fans have widely dubbed Saxton as one of the season’s most unlikeable, and frankly “creepy”, characters, particularly due to his relationship with his younger brother, Lochlan (Sam Nivola).

Episode one saw Saxton probe his brother on the types of porn he watches, before walking off to their shared hotel room bathroom, completely naked, to masturbate.

The scene caused a ruckus online, not least because viewers got a full on, full frontal look at Schwarzenegger.

Speaking to E! News at the red carpet premiere of his new film The Electric State, Chris Pratt – who has been married to Patrick Schwazenegger’s sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger, since 2019 – joked about watching the scene, and taking it all in.

“I know where my eyes went – I’m not blood related to him, I was looking at that dick, bro,” he quipped.

“No, he looks amazing. Obviously, he’s a physical specimen, but also he’s a really solid actor, because the character he’s playing is completely different than who he is.

“He created a character. And it feels natural and good,” he continued. “I’ve been telling everybody for years, I’ve been telling him as well, I really think we’re entering a decade of Patrick.”

Pratt isn’t the only family member to react to Schwarzenegger stripping off and baring all, with his father, Terminator star Arnold, retorting that “the apple doesn’t fall from the tree”.

“I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate @patrickschwarzenegger at The White Lotus season three premiere,” he shared with his 26 million Instagram followers in early February, alongside a photo of the pair locking hands.

“What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say – the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” he jested, referring to his own nude and nearly-nude scenes in his films, including Terminator, Twins, Stay Hungry, and Conan the Barbarian.

Patrick Schwarzenegger is ‘frustrated’ by claims he only gets acting roles because of his famous dad, Arnold. (Getty)

Patrick Schwarzenegger recently expressed feeling “frustrated” that some people feel he has only managed to enter Hollywood due to his famous family ties.

“I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is,” he told The Sunday Times.

“They’re not seeing that I’ve had ten years of acting classes, put on [high] school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on.

“Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But that’s a small moment. I would never trade my life with anyone,” he added.

The White Lotus season three continues on HBO on Sundays in the US and Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW on Mondays in the UK.

