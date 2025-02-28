Zendaya takes on the role of a teenage ogre in first look at Shrek 5

Zendaya has swapped out her tennis coach prowess for the role of a teenage ogre in a first look at Shrek 5.

The Challengers star is joining the upcoming animated film Shrek 5 as the daughter of the titular ogre (Mike Myers) and his wife Fiona (Cameron Diaz). Marking the fifth movie in the Universal Pictures franchise, Zendaya will play Felica, the typically ever-embarassed teenager of the pair.

“Ew, dad!”, the teenage character says after spotting a topless Shrek in the Magic Mirror in the teaser trailer for the 2026 film. Meanwhile, Fiona responds with the equally cringe-worthy, “Ooh, mama like!”

Zendaya is joining the cast as teenage ogre Felicia (right). (Universal Pictures)

The cast announcement video appears to refer to the slew of iconic Shrek-ified memes which have undoubtedly flooded the internet using material from the original movie in 2001 until newer feature films in 2010. “Who is making this stuff?” a horrified Shrek asks as his family, including Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and Pinocchio, watch on while the ogre twerks into oblivion.

Plot details for Shrek 5 appear to be hidden under many, many onion layers, but the fifth movie will be in good hands with series veterans Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon directing.

Dohrn previously wrote and provided artwork for the second and third movies in the franchise, as well as voicing Rumpelstiltskin in the fourth movie. Meanwhile, Vernon directed Shrek 2 and voiced various characters, including the ever-loved Gingerbread Man.

The upcoming film was initially slated for a 1 July 2026 release date, but has since been pushed back to 23 December 2026. It is not clear why the film is delayed.

However, Variety reported that Universal Pictures has swapped the Shrek 5 and Minions 3 release date, which means the Shrek follow-up will arrive in cinemas in time for its 25th anniversary.

Shrek 5 is set to land in cinemas on 23 December 2026.