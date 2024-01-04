First poster revealed for Zendaya’s tennis threesome movie, Challengers

The first poster for Zendaya’s tennis threesome film Challengers has been revealed.

Directed by Call Me By Your Name‘s Luca Guadagnino, the film stars Euphoria and Spider-man favourite Zendaya as tennis-player-turned-coach Tashi.

Her husband Art, played by Brokeback Mountain stage star Mike Faist, is also a tennis champion, but he’s currently experiencing a losing streak.

While Tashi attempts to help turn her husband’s career around, things take an unexpected turn when he is drawn to play Patrick (God’s Own Country star Josh O’Connor), who is both Tashi’s ex-boyfriend and Art’s former best friend.

Of course, old wounds are opened and present tensions spill over in the romantic comedy, as Tashi must choose how far she is willing to go to ensure Art gets back on top.

In the film’s first poster, which Zendaya shared on social media on Tuesday (2 January), the former Disney Channel star is seen peering over the top of her purple sunglasses on to a tennis court, as Art and Patrick battle it out. So far, the post has almost 2.5 million “likes”.

The poster alone proves that Challengers is set to be a steamy sports romp, with Guadagnino calling it “a fairly fizzy, sexy movie about the world of tennis”.

Originally meant to hit cinemas last September, the the now-ended actors’ strike means it is now due to open on 26 April.

The film’s first trailer was released last summer, and shows Art and Patrick both vying for Tashi’s attention – until she seemingly decides to lure both her “little white boys” in, and kisses the pair of them.

Sexual tension simmers throughout the trailer’s two minutes, and though there’s no confirmation whether Art and Patrick are at all intimate with each other, the short clip teases plenty of homoerotic scenes, including the friends-turned-rivals nude in a sauna.

Backed by a remix of Rihanna’s sensual hit “S&M”, is there any need to tell you more about where the film goes?