Gay pornographic actor and entrepreneur Tim Kruger, known legally as Marcel Bonn, has reportedly died.

In a post shared on social media and on the porn website TimTales, which Kruger founded in 2009, his partner confirmed that the “sweet, caring” actor had died in a “tragic accident” at his home. Kruger, who was born in Dusseldorf, Germany, was 44.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share the news of the passing of our beloved Marcel, the man you all knew and loved as Tim Kruger,” the post began.

“To the public, he was the ultimate ginger pornstar; to me, he was a sweet, caring partner of over 20 years. He was also my best friend. He touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The post stated that there was no “drugs” or “indication of foul play” involved, and that Kruger had died in a “tragic, yet simple accident”.

“I am very aware of the stigma that surrounds deaths in the porn industry, so let me make this very clear to hopefully cut down on the inevitable speculation: Tim’s death was a tragic, yet simple accident at home. There were no drugs involved, nor was there any indication of foul play or suicide,” the post reads.

A post by TimTales states that gay adult film actor Tim Kruger has died. (X/@timtales_com)

“Though my heart is broken into pieces, I find solace in the countless memories he gifted us. And I know that he died knowing he was loved. Tim’s legacy of compassion, love, and joy will live on in all who knew him.”

The post was not signed off by a named individual, but the reference to Kruger’s partner suggests that the author is his long-time partner, Grobes Geraet.

The statement added that no other information would be shared for now, and asked for space for Kruger’s loved ones to “grieve in privacy”.

You may like to watch

As a director, producer, and performer, Tim Kruger was one of the gay porn industry’s most recognised stars, and TimTales was widely regarded as one of the largest gay porn sites of all time.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.