“Angel of My Dreams” singer and Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has made history as the first former girl band member to win a solo BRIT Award.

Thirlwall, known now by her stage name JADE, scored the award for British Pop Act, beating competition from Brat icon Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Lola Young, and Myles Smith.

She is the first girl band member to win a BRIT Award as a solo artist, despite major stars like Cheryl, Emma Bunton, Nicola Roberts, Mutya Buena and, yes, Mollie King, going solo after their tenure in girl groups.

Cheryl has previously been nominated for three solo BRIT Awards, including for Best Song for “Fight For This Love” and “Parachute”, and for Best British Female, but didn’t win any.

After a near stumble as she made her way onto the stage, JADE was presented with the award by legendary girl band Sugababes. Then, she used her speech to tearfully thank her Little Mix co-stars, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

“So firstly, my God, I’m flustered. I need to thank the fans, because that’s why I’ve won this award. Thank you so much for supporting me and relentlessly forcing everyone around you to support me. I really appreciate it,” she shared.

“I want to thank my fabulous team around me, because it really does take a determined village to make a good pop act.”

After thanking a long list of her team, collaborators, family and partner, Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens, the X Factor winner took a moment to thank her former band members.

“Finally, finally, finally, my Little Mix sisters,” she said, choking up as fans cheered. “It changed my life.”

Later on in the ceremony, JADE gave a jaw-dropping performance of her single “Angel of My Dreams”, appearing in three separate “acts” – and numerous different looks.

She began by donning a billowing white wedding dress, before falling intentionally off the stage and out of view, returning a moment later in the towering blonde beehive from the song’s music video.

JADE completed her iconic performance in huge outstretched angel wings.

“Angel of My Dreams” was also nominated in the Best British Single category at the 2025 BRIT Awards, but lost out to Charli XCX and Billie Eilish’s “Guess”.

