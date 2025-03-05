A documentary exploring the life and accomplishments of legendary drag queen The Vivienne is reportedly in production.

Dear Viv will follow the legacy of the Welsh drag artist who died in January, aged 32.

Drag Race producers, World of Wonder, are set to produce the documentary with the blessing of family members. It will feature archive footage and intimate interviews with loved ones.

Fellow Drag Race contestants, including Baga Chipz, Michael Marouli and Danny Beard, are said to be lined up to appear.

“We want to celebrate The Vivienne’s extraordinary life and work so everyone can experience her incredible talent, sass and enormous heart,” World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey said in a joint statement.

A new documentary will look at the short life of The Vivienne. (Getty)

“Although her stay here on Earth was far too brief, it was with tremendous admiration and affection that we share her legacy in Dear Viv.”

The performer, whose name out of drag was James Lee Williams, won the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019, before going on appear in All Stars 7.

The documentary will follow her journey from humble beginnings in North Wales to Drag Race fame, as well as appearances in Dancing On Ice and a UK theatre production of The Wizard of Oz.

The announcement comes as The Vivienne was honoured at the first Metro Pride Awards. The star’s manager, Simon Jones, father Lee, and sister Chanel accepted the award.

Lee said: “James loved being a part of the entertainment world and I know he would have been happy. I know he would have absolutely loved tonight’s events. While it is extremely bittersweet to be here tonight without him, being under this roof meant the world to him.

“Thank you to everyone for your huge love and support.”

