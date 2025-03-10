Love Is Blind US season eight ended in typically dramatic fashion, but one moment in particular featuring contestant Sara Carton has gone very viral indeed.

The season eight finale saw the five remaining couples head to the altar to decide whether, after their whirlwind romance, they would want to stay together and get wed.

As their family members lined the pews, contestants Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga prepared to say their I Dos. But Carton couldn’t get past the fact they were on very different “wavelengths” in terms of their social views.

Carton decided that Mezzenga wasn’t politically engaged enough to marry, as he admitted to being “ignorant” when it came to racism in the US and his church’s views on LGBTQ+ sexuality.

“I love you so much but I’ve always wanted a partner to be on the same wavelength. And so today I can’t,” Carton told Mezzenga at the altar.

“I know that the connection we have is so real and my heart is there. But we talked about a lot of the values I hold so close to my heart. Making this decision, my heart is telling me I can’t.”

After leaving the service and getting into a car with her mother and sister, Carton expanded on why she couldn’t marry Mezzenga.

“I remember I asked him about Black Lives Matter and I’m no expert, but when I asked him about it, he was like ‘I guess I never really thought too much about it’. That affected me. Especially in our own city, how could it not make you think about something?”

I guess i have a Surprisingly unpopular opinion according to the replies to this tweet but ummm… she left him at the altar because their core values dont align which is a VALID reason to not continue a relationship or enter into a marriage. Yall lost the plot & it’s crazy. https://t.co/hTlyeORjrf — shea, like butter. (@AsToldByPook) March 9, 2025

She went on to express that her fiancé’s lack of knowledge about his own church’s views on LGBTQ+ acceptance put her off, too.

“I asked him too what his church’s views are and he said he didn’t know. I watched a sermon online [from his church] about sexual identity and it was traditional. I told that to Ben and he doesn’t really have much to say about it. I want someone to think about that stuff,” she explained.

Love Is Blind sees individuals strike up romantic relationships while sitting in separate pods to discuss their lives. Once they feel they have a strong connection with someone, they propose – despite never having seen each other.

While in the pods, Carton shared that she grew up in a religious, conservative household, but that she no longer identified as religious because her sister, Lisa, is gay. She also explained that she became politically engaged following the killing of George Floyd in 2020 in Minnesota, and the resulting reckoning with America’s history of racism.

While Mezzenga expressed having “no discomfort” around the LGBTQ+ community, he admitted to being politically and socially “ignorant”.

Love Is Blind stars Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga were set to marry. (Netflix)

The clip of him being rejected by Carton has racked up millions of views on social media over the weekend, and sparked outrange from the usual right-wing suspects.

Writing on X/Twitter, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren wrote: “Is there anything more annoying than a liberal white woman?”

Yet countless other social media users have praised Carton for sticking by her principles, and wanting to be with someone who shares a similar mindset.

“People in the comments are calling her ‘woke’ and ‘liberal’ and saying he dodged a bullet. Sara dodged a bullet by not marrying someone who ‘didn’t have an opinion’ and honestly that’s a slay. Go off queen I support you,” one person wrote.

“She left him at the altar because their core values don’t align, which is a VALID reason to not continue a relationship or enter into a marriage. Y’all lost the plot and it’s crazy,” another commented.

Following the end of their time on Love Is Blind, Carton and Mezzenga attempted to carry on dating, but it seemed they couldn’t get past being on very different wavelengths – so much so that they each thought the other had ghosted them after filming wrapped up.

Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix.

