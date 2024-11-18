Love Is Blind’s Stacy Snyder has weighed in on whether she thinks producers would ever make a queer version of the Netflix series.

The reality star, who featured in season five of the dating show, recently hard-launched her relationship with her new partner. Snyder has now weighed in on whether she thinks the series would ever include LGBTQ+ relationships.

The show bills itself as “a social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person”. They must then test their relationships in the real world, before getting married (or not, as the case may be).

After appearing on the Made It Out podcast, the influencer spoke about the series and how she thinks it could accommodate LGBTQ+ participants.

“This is a big conversation, about people wanting a queer Love Is Blind,” Snyder began. “I just don’t know how it would happen.

“Let’s say there are 15 girls on one side, [and] 15 girls on the other where the guys would go,” the star continued.

“So, you’re still blind dating, but what makes you not want to be with someone that’s on your side that you’re seeing?” she asked of the potential for the pod squad to start a relationship with each other, rather than those behind the wall.

“I know, I think that’s what makes the show so good, said host Mal Glowenke. She then offered: “But what if there was an element of, ‘is love blind?’

“You [could] end up with the person in the pod, or you end up with someone that you can see.”

Snyder responded: “That would make it very dramatic, and I’m into that, but I don’t think they [the producers] would ever go for it.”

Producer Chris Coelen previously claimed that the series isn’t about sexuality and that introducing LGBTQ+ relationships with the show’s current format would create “logistical difficulties”.

Speaking to Metro in 2020 about whether a future season could be more LGBT-inclusive, he said: “This is not a show that is particularly about sexuality.

“But with that said… I do think that based on the setup of it, an LGBTQ+ version of that has some logistical difficulties in the current setup.”

He did not explain exactly what these “logistical difficulties” are but conceded that “some sort of variation” on the show’s current format could “potentially” work. “I would love to figure that out,” he added.