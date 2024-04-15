Megan Fox has taken a stand against bullies who she says “went way too hard” on Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell.

For those of you who have been living under a rock, season six of the Netflix series was recently released and saw six couples making it out of the experiment engaged after dating sight unseen.

One of the Love Is Blind lovebirds, Chelsea Blackwell, said on the series that people have told her she looks like Fox’s doppelgänger because of her appearance. To this, the reality star has received cruel trolling online.

“It’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes. But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited,” Blackwell told Jimmy Presnell, 28, on the series, who immediately replied: “Can we get married?”

“I didn’t watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied,” Fox told E! News on 12 April. “I don’t think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard.”

Megan Fox. (Getty)

Although the star – who recently spoke out in defence of the blood ritual she undertook with Machine Gun Kelly – admitted that she doesn’t “watch TV very much”, she had seen a picture of the 31-year-old and could “a hundred thousand per cent” see the physical similarities.

“I believe she’s telling the truth and I hope she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn’t steal it from her,” the Jennifer’s Body actor continued.

“Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn’t happen to her. Best wishes and blessings.”

In February after the episode aired, Presnell defended the reality star. He said to Us Weekly: “Chelsea is getting a ton of heat, and I should take blame for the heat because it was my reaction that got all the clicks.

“It was my reaction where I’m like, my mouth dropped and my eyes got huge, so I could have done a better job of not blowing it out of proportion.”

Presnell added that he does think Blackwell “resembles” Fox, but doesn’t think the twosome “look” alike.

Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix now.