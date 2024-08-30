Love Is Blind’s Stacy Snyder hard-launches her new partner: ‘Surprise!’

Love Is Blind star Stacy Snyder has hard-launched her new partner, telling fans: “Surprise!”

The reality star, who featured in season five of the Netflix series, took to Instagram on Thursday (29 August) to share the news of their new partner.

Sharing a Reel set to Charli XCX and Billie Eilish’s “Guess”, Snyder was filmed sitting at a venue with a glass of white wine as captions popped up on the screen which read, “She’s got a boyfriend,” “She’s single again,” and “she’s irrelevant”.

A final caption read: “SHE’S HAPPY,” as a femme-presenting person appeared in the clip and kissed the influencer. Snyder captioned the video: “Surprise!”, alongside a rainbow emoji hashtag.

Snyder appeared on Instagram Live the same day to thank fans for their support beneath the post. “I’m going to be honest, I was scared s***less to post that post today, and I’m literally speechless,” she began.

“I was not expecting that. I was actually fully expecting hate, a lot of it. I always get a lot of hate, and I’m like, ‘Is it the algorithm? Is it just like hate Stacy?’ But anyways, it was just really nice, a frickin’ nice change. So thank you. I love y’all.”

The pair have since jetted off to New York City following their sweet announcement. (@stacyrenae926/Instagram)

Viewers of the Netflix series will remember that Snyder was previously engaged to Izzy Zapata, before leaving the fellow contestant at the altar.

It comes after fellow reality star Jasmine Pineda of 90 Day Fiancé, came out as bisexual in a March episode of the Discovery+ show, revealing that she had a crush on trans co-star Nikki Exotika.

Married at First Sight’s Natalie Parham has also found new love on the horizon, telling fans that she had “never dated a woman before” talking to “someone special”.

Not much else is known about Snyder’s new partner, but we’re wishing them all the happiness in the world.