Colton Underwood has spilled all on how he “channels his inner sexy”, including hitting the steam room.

The Bachelor star recently welcomed his first child, Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood, with partner Jordan C Brown, and even shared a glimpse of their first Christmas together as a family of three.

Since becoming a first-time dad, Underwood’s self-care routine has undoubtedly undergone some changes. However, the former NFL athlete has opened up about his must-do activities to “channel his inner sexy” despite his busy schedule.

“Oh gosh. I have an incredible partner who loves and supports me and makes me feel good. Then I just find random times to take care of myself,” he told PRIDE in a red carpet interview.

“Whether it’s a hot tub, a coffee, a Barry’s boot camp workout class, or an Equinox steam room, I don’t know; we’ll figure it out.”

Reporter Ricky Cornish made a quip about loving “an Equinox steam room”, to which Underwood responded, “I should have known saying that to this publication! Sorry.”

Underwood is now able to use thermal recovery equipment following “sperm rehab” before welcoming his son. Due to having a low sperm count early into his conception journey, Underwood forewent using the sauna and hot tub so that he and his partner could continue the route of surrogacy.

He stopped taking testosterone (he was on testosterone replacement therapy after damage from playing American football), exercised four days a week instead of his usual seven, and stopped using the hot tub and sauna.

“By the end of the six months, Underwood’s sperm count was back up in the millions,” Men’s Health wrote.

The fathers-to-be believed in choosing a surrogate who was adventurous, and well-travelled. “Some people want blue eyes and blond hair,” he said. “We want somebody deep and cool. I believe in nature versus nurture. So give us the basics and we can show this kid love.”

If this story has affected you, call the National Infertility Association Resolve at 866 668 2566 and leave a message on any topic related to infertility and family-building options. A volunteer will return your call within 1-3 days.