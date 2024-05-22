Congratulations are in order! Colton Underwood is expecting a baby with his husband Jordan C. Brown.

The former Bachelor star and his husband recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and now have even more reason to celebrate.

The reality TV mogul took to Instagram on 21 May with a carousel of sweet ultrasound images to announce their baby boy’s pending arrival via surrogate. “Our little boy is coming this fall,” he wrote.

“This entire journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions — humbling, exciting, and truly eye-opening,” he told HuffPost in a statement.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome our baby boy and really get to embrace ‘Daddyhood’ in a whole new way,” he said, referring to his podcast of the same name, which discusses his journey to becoming a parent.

“Jordan and I are looking forward to all the little moments ― like holding, feeding, and changing him. But above all, we’re most excited to show him just how loved he already is.”

The podcast host has highlighted male infertility on his show after he learned that he “literally had no sperm” early into his conception journey.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Underwood explained that he underwent six months of “sperm rehab” – which meant altering his wellness and fitness routine – so that he and his partner could continue the route of surrogacy.

He stopped taking testosterone (he was on testosterone replacement therapy after damage from playing American football), exercised four days a week instead of his usual seven, and stopped using the hot tub and sauna.

“By the end of the six months, Underwood’s sperm count was back up in the millions,” the outlet wrote.

The fathers-to-be believed in choosing a surrogate who was adventurous, and well travelled. “Some people want blue eyes and blond hair,” he said. “We want somebody deep and cool. I believe in nature versus nurture. So give us the basics and we can show this kid love.”

If this story has affected you, call the National Infertility Association Resolve at 866 668 2566 and leave a message on any topic related to infertility and family-building options. A volunteer will return your call within 1-3 days.