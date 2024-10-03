The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood welcomes baby with partner Jordan C Brown

Colton Underwood has welcomed a baby with his partner Jordan C Brown. The couple welcomed their baby boy into the world on 26 September.

The Bachelor star and the political strategist are officially parents! Taking to Instagram on 1 October to share the happy news with fans, the reality star posted a series of sweet photos of their little one and announced their new baby’s name. “Our world is a million times better with you in it. Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood. September 26th, 2024.”

The pair previously announced their baby boy’s pending arrival via surrogate in May. “Our little boy is coming this fall,” the reality TV star wrote beneath a carousel of ultrasound images at the time.

Underwood said that their parenthood journey, which took almost two years in the making, provided them with “a rollercoaster of emotions – humbling, exciting, and truly eye-opening”.

He previously told HuffPost: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome our baby boy and really get to embrace ‘Daddyhood’ in a whole new way,” he said, referring to his podcast of the same name, which discusses his journey to becoming a parent.

“Jordan and I are looking forward to all the little moments ― like holding, feeding, and changing him. But above all, we’re most excited to show him just how loved he already is.”

You may like to watch

The podcast host has highlighted male infertility on his show after he learned that he “literally had no sperm” early into his conception journey.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Underwood explained that he underwent six months of “sperm rehab” – which meant altering his wellness and fitness routine – so that he and his partner could continue the route of surrogacy.

He stopped taking testosterone (he was on testosterone replacement therapy after damage from playing American football), exercised four days a week instead of his usual seven, and stopped using the hot tub and sauna.

“By the end of the six months, Underwood’s sperm count was back up in the millions,” the outlet wrote.

The fathers believed in choosing a surrogate who was adventurous, and well travelled. “Some people want blue eyes and blond hair,” he said. “We want somebody deep and cool. I believe in nature versus nurture. So give us the basics and we can show this kid love.”

If this story has affected you, call the National Infertility Association Resolve at 866 668 2566 and leave a message on any topic related to infertility and family-building options. A volunteer will return your call within 1-3 days.