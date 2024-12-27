Colton Underwood and Jordan C Brown have celebrated their first Christmas with their newborn baby, and have shared a glimpse of the festivities with fans online.

The Bachelor star and the political strategist became parents in September this year and shared the happy news with fans via Instagram. “Our world is a million times better with you in it. Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood. September 26th, 2024,” they wrote at the time.

Now, the new parents have shared a glimpse into their holiday celebrations with their latest arrival.

In a joint post on the social media site on Boxing Day (26 December), the couple shared a gorgeous photo in front of their Christmas tree with their son, who was sporting an adorable pair of red and white festive pyjamas. “Bishop’s first Christmas and our favourite gift,” the caption read.

Fans quickly took to the image to share their well-wishes for the family. “Beautiful! Merry Christmas,” one wrote, while another added: “Happy Christmas you guys.”

“Merry Christmas and have a great new year,” wrote a third.

Recently, the reality star has been forced to speak out over “disrespectful” comments from fans about their child’s birth mother, after Bishop was brought into the world via surrogate.

In a November episode on the parents’ Daddyhood podcast, Underwood simply stated: “He does not have a mother.

“He’s our son, and he doesn’t have a mother. I think that is something – if I could scream it from the rooftop, I would.

You may like to watch

“Our child has two dads, and he does not have a mother.”

Brown added: “Sometimes it’s really disrespectful. And again, other times it isn’t. Some people don’t know. There are comments like, ‘This child was ripped away from its mom.’” To this, his husband said this was “not the truth”.