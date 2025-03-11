DC’s Pride anthology series is returning for 2025 – with a big twist

DC Comics has announced the return of its annual Pride anthology series, but whereas previous iterations have been a collection of short stories, 2025’s will be one interweaving narrative.

Featuring the queer heroes and allies of DC Comics, DC Pride is an annual anthology first published by DC Comics in June 2021, celebrating every colour of the super-powered rainbow.

The series is set to return for its fifth edition in 2025, but as reported by ComicBook.com, DC Pride will not be a traditional collection of short stories this year; instead, it will feature “a singular story arc of interweaving narratives.”

Writers Tim Sheridan, Vita Ayala, Josh Trujillo, Skylar Patridge, A.L. Kaplan and Max Sarin are all attached to the project.

Sheridan, writer of the GLAAD Media Award-nominated series Alan Scott: The Green Lantern, said, “DC Pride 2025 is a celebration of life, love and the power of community—even and especially in uncertain times.

“The roster of talent shaping this story is as epic as the story itself—so all I can say is buckle up for big action, bigger fun, and the biggest stakes yet. This book, as it has been in years past, is a way to reach out to our community and remind them we’re all in this together.”

DC PRIDE 2025 COVER BY KRIS ANKA (DC Comics)

The main cover, by Kris Anka, features out gay Green Lantern Alan Scott with his cape billowing over several of DC’s most prominent LGBTQIA+ characters, including Harley Quinn, another Green Lantern named Jo Mullein, trans hero Blue Snowman and more.

The official synopsis of DC Pride 2025 is as follows: “When a century-old tavern, the centre of queer life in Gotham City, unexpectedly announces its imminent closure. It’s a huge loss to the community, and generations of patrons return to pay respects to a space they’ve endowed with entire lifetimes of memories, wishes and dreams—including Alan Scott, the Green Lantern.

“Alan returns, for one last time, to the place he fell for his first love, Johnny Ladd, to touch the wall on which they carved the symbol of their love, to remember the days before everything went to hell for them…and to say goodbye.

“But love is a kind of magic, and, in Alan’s experience, magic can take on a life of its own. Before anyone knows it’s happening, heroes, villains, and civilians alike from across the DCU with powerful ties to this mysterious place — the Question, Midnighter and Apollo, Harley Quinn, Green Lantern Jo Mullein, Bunker, Connor Hawke, and Blue Snowman among them — find themselves spirited away to strange, alternate worlds where everything they ever thought they wanted can be theirs…but at what cost?”

DC PRIDE 2025 VARIANT COVER BY JACK HUGHES (DC Comics)



“It is such a huge honor to be part of the story DC has been telling,” Jude Ellison S. Doyle, writer of the GLAAD Media Award-nominated series The Neighbors, said, “and to help Josh Trujillo bring new character Ethan Rivera—along with my own personal soulmate and/or best friend, trans icon Blue Snowman—into this universe.”

“What made this project extra special to me,” said Vita Ayala, writer of the GLAAD Media Award-nominated series New Mutants, “was the way that the collaboration of creating the anthology almost mirrors the framework and ultimate solution of the metaphor at the heart of it. We got together in a (virtual) room, each with ideas for our own piece of the narrative, and at the end of the time we had interwoven our stories in ways that make it hard to tell where one person’s contribution ends and another begins.

“We approached the work as collaborators, and ended up creating a community space that (we hope) welcomes everyone in from the cold, no matter what door (or which individual short story) people came through.”

DC Pride 2025 also features variant covers by Sozomaika, Julia Reck, and Jack Hughes.

It’s written by Vita Ayala, Jude Ellison S. Doyle, Maya Houston, Sam Maggs, Tim Sheridan, and Josh Trujillo with art by Don Aguillo, Vincent Cecil, Derek Charm, A.L. Kaplan, Giulio Macaione, Alex Moore, Skylar Patridge, Emilio Pilliu, Max Sarin, and Phillip Sevy, and more. It will be published 4 June.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.