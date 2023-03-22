DC Comics has unveiled its special edition covers to mark Pride Month 2023.

This year will see the release of a 104-page DC Pride special with four different covers created by LGBTQ+ designers.

The annual anthology will feature all-new stories spotlighting LGBTQ+ fan favorites, and is being released on May 30.

The special edition will feature stories based on new trans and non-binary superhero, Circuit Breaker, as well as Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and Crush and Tim Drake and Connor Hawke.

DC Pride 2023 #1’s main cover by Mateus Manhanini.

The comic will feature an introduction by Phil Jimenez, a main cover by Mateus Manhanini as well as additional covers by Gabriel Picolo (wraparound), Jen Bartel (spot foil), and Oscar Vega (cardstock).

The anthology will also include a five-page preview of an upcoming Dreamer story by Nicole Maines and Rye Hickman.

Maines previously made history as the first person to portray a trans superhero on television in the role of Nia Nal on The CW’s Supergirl, based on the DC Comics character of the same name.

Also being released to mark Pride Month is The DC Book of Pride, a new character encyclopedia by Jadzia Axelrod.

The hardback book will feature profiles on more than 50 LGBTQ+ characters including Batwoman, Aquaman, Jon Kent and Nubia and will be released on 16 May via Amazon.

The DC Book of Pride is a new character encyclopedia. (Jadzia Axelrod)

They’ve also dived into the archives with three out-of-print comics being released in a new special edition comic book, DC Pride: Through the Years #1.

It will celebrate landmark issues of days past but also tease new stories yet to come, including Alan Scott as Green Lantern.

DC Pride: Through the Years #1 will feature three out-of-print comics. (Derek Charm)

DC Comics will also continue Pride-themed variant cover all-year round on series that feature queer characters in regular and lead roles.

This includes Superman #5, Tim Drake: Robin #10, Nightwing #105 and Wonder Woman #800 to name a few.

DC Comics is also releasing special-edition Pride covers all-year round for some of their popular series. (Travis Moore/Ted Brandt and Ro Stein)

To celebrate Pride in 2023 DC and Warner Bros. Discovery have confirmed partnerships with a number of nonprofit LGBTQ+ organisations.

This includes Trans Lifeline, PFLAG National, The Trevor Project, Family Equality, Human Rights Campaign, and Athlete Ally.

The Pride editions will be available from Amazon, bookshop.org and more.

DC Comics to introduce new trans and non-binary superhero

DC Comics recently debuted a powerful trans and non-binary superhero named Circuit Breaker.

Circuit Breaker, whose real name is Jules Jordain, uses the pronouns he/they and was introduced on Valentine’s Day.

Designer AL Kaplan confirmed that the superhero would make their comic debut in Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate, with the first volume being released on the 14 February.

According to comic designers, Circuit Breaker is set to wield the “Still Force” – the mirror opposite to the “Speed Force” used by the Flash.

The comic powerhouse has introduced several LGBTQ+ characters over the years, including Superman’s bisexual son Jonathan Kent, a queer interpretation of Batman’s sidekick Robin and Batwoman.