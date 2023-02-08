A powerful trans and non-binary superhero named Circuit Breaker is set to make their DC Comics debut on Valentine’s Day.

Circuit Breaker, whose real name is Jules Jordain, will use the pronouns he/they – a confirmation of the hero’s trans identity.

Designer AL Kaplan confirmed Circuit Breaker will make their comic debut in Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate, with the first volume being released on the 14 February.

According to comic designers, Circuit Breaker is set to wield the “Still Force” – the mirror opposite to the “Speed Force” used by the Flash. Set to have a run-in with the classic hero himself, fans can expect a queer superhero adventure of the highest calibre.

The character’s announcement has already seen fans creating their own interpretation of the LGBTQ+ hero, with DC Comic editor Andrea Shea saying they were “freaking out”.

okay I will be honest I'm kinda freaking out that Circuit Breaker already has fan art? JUST WAIT TIL Y'ALL SEE HIM IN ACTION!



Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate #1 can be preordered from your local comic shop now and picked up on 2/14!



Thank you all so much for the love.🤠⚡️💚🌈 https://t.co/AcfPsfUsuI — Andrea Shea (@whatthe_shea) January 10, 2023

DC Comics took to Twitter saying: “Slow down and take a look, DC Fans! A new DC Super Hero, Circuit Breaker, debuts in LAZARUS PLANET: DARK FATE on February 14!”

The comic powerhouse has introduced several LGBTQ+ characters over the years, including Superman’s bisexual son Jonathan Kent, a queer interpretation of Batman’s sidekick Robin and Batwoman.

TV series Harley Quinn introduced a relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – two iconic villains of the billionaire caped crusader.

Last year, DC released a book showcasing a collection of stories focusing on queer heroes. Released on 31 May 2022 it “celebrates the strength and courage it takes to be a DC Super Hero”.

The special, 104-page anthology comic put the spotlight on LGBTQ+ characters from the extended DC Comics universe.

Alongside the Pride Month issue, DC released Pride-themed variant covers of some of their most popular titles including Superman and Harley Quinn.

