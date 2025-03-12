A House of Representatives committee hearing came to an abrupt halt after the chairman was confronted for purposefully misgendering trans politician Sarah McBride.

The hearing on Tuesday (11 March) was adjourned after Democratic congressman Bill Keating confronted Republican Keith Self for the way he addressed Sarah McBride.

Calling on trans Democrat Sarah McBride to speak, Keith Self said he recognised the “gentleman from Delaware” and referred to her as “Mr McBride.” She responded in kind, saying: “Thank you, Madame chair.”

Bill Keating then interrupted the proceedings to angrily confront Keith Self.

“Mr Chairman, have you no decency?”

“Will you repeat what you just said when you addressed a duly elected representative from the United States of America,” Keating asked.

Self responded: “I will: the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride.” This prompted Keating to fire back angrily: “Mr Chairman, you are out of order. “Mr Chairman, have you no decency? I mean, I’ve come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent.”

Self tried to push ahead with the hearing but was cut off by Keating telling him that the committee would “not continue” until Self addressed McBride correctly.

After a brief moment of silence, Self adjourned the meeting. He later defended his actions, saying on social that it was the “policy of the United States to recognise two sexes, male and female”.

Sarah McBride was misgendered by a committee chairman. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

McBride, meanwhile, wrote on X/Twitter: “No matter how I’m treated by some colleague, nothing diminishes my awe and gratitude at getting to represent Delaware in congress.” She went on to use the incident to highlight the damage president Donald Trump was doing to the economy by levying tariffs on other countries, including Canada and Mexico.

“Now that I have your attention,” she wrote, linking to a post by The New York Times, “our economy is tanking because of Trump’s tariffs.”

Since becoming the first out transgender congresswoman, McBride has consistently been subjected to anti-trans comments from Republicans.

In November, Nancy Mace said that a bill that sought to ban trans women from using female toilets in the Capitol building was “absolutely” targeted at McBride.

