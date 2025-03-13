The Femininomenon continues: Chappell Roan’s lesbian country anthem The Giver is finally upon us.

After months of teasing, Chappell Roan is here to make country music gay again. If the lyrics to her sapphic new single are anything to go by, “The Giver” is set to become a lesbian psalm for the ages.

The Grammy Award-winning superstar debuted “The Giver” back in November, performing the song on Saturday Night Live to instant fan adoration. Despite the performance racking up hundreds of thousands of views, the song remained unreleased – until now. It’s set to drop at 8pm ET time today, 13 March.

“The Giver” has lesbians worldwide pitching their flags and getting out their toolboxes, but what exactly do the lyrics to the gay country – sorry, c*ntry – song mean?

Well, in a shock to absolutely no one, “The Giver” is a not-so-subtle ode to lesbian women who prefer to “give” rather than “receive” during sex. A “giver” is likely to be more dominating or active when in a sexual tryst with their partner, and may not be a fan of “receiving”.

On “The Giver”, Chappell Roan is essentially declaring herself as a top, while also poking fun at men who proclaim to be everything a woman needs – and then not knowing what to do in the bedroom.

“Ain’t got antlers on the walls, but I sure know mating calls from the stalls in the bars on a Friday night,” she coos on verse one, mocking taxidermy as a typically male past-time, and suggesting that her animalistic instincts are best put to use in other ways.

“And other boys may need a map, but I can close my eyes and have you wrapped around my fingers like that,” she continues, joking about many men lacking the ability to find their way around women’s anatomy. In terms of having a woman wrapped around her finger, we’re sure she means that in the most literal sense possible.

On the chorus, she belts: “So, baby when you need the job done, you can call me, baby.” Essentially, she’s suggesting she knows how to pleasure women properly, unlike some men who proclaim they can. It’s also these lyrics that relate to the promotional rollout of “The Giver”, which has seen Roan pose for photos dressed in attire linked to stereotypically male professions – builder, plumber, etc.

You may like to watch

“‘Cause you ain’t got to tell me, it’s just in my nature. So take it like a taker, ’cause, baby, I’m a giver. Ain’t no need to hurry, ’cause, baby, I deliver. Ain’t no country boy quitter, I get the job done,” she continues on the chorus.

Chappell Roan has confirmed the “The Giver” release date. (Getty)

It’s fairly self-explanatory, this bit: she prefers to be dominant in her sexual encounters, and she promises to do a very good job at it, too. It’s also a nod to the fact that queer women report having more orgasms than heterosexual women, with most hetero women admitting to having had to fake an orgasm at least once in their lives.

On verse two, Roan goes on: “Girl, I don’t need no lifted truck, revvin’ loud to pick you up, ’cause how I look is how I touch. And in this strip-mall town of dreams, good luck finding a man who has the means, to rhinestone cowgirl all night long.”

It’s a little jeer at men who use their material wealth or super masculine possessions to try and pick up women, while Roan can impress them with just her touch. Then, she nods to both Glen Campbell’s hit country song “Rhinestone Cowboy”, and the reverse cowgirl sex position – inverted, of course, to put queer women front and centre.

On the bridge, Roan lays down her thoughts in a more explicit way, crooning: “All you country boys saying you know how to treat a woman right… well, only a woman knows how to treat a woman right!”

That bit doesn’t need much explanation.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Today’s Country Radio about her lesbian anthem “The Giver, Chappell Roan shared: “I wanted to write a country song because I just thought it would be funny… It’s campy and fun.”

She continued: “I’m from southwest Missouri, grew up on Christian and country, and then found ‘Alejandro’ by Lady Gaga and I was like, ‘I think I like this, too.’ So, I have kept country in my heart.”

Chappell Roan has previously confirmed that despite the country influences present on “The Giver”, she’s not leaving pop behind – rather just making songs that “make me feel happy”.

“I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for y’all,” she said.

Chappell Roan’s new song “The Giver” is out 13 March.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.