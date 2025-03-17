Spoiler alert: The White Lotus season three finally went there. Brothers Saxon and Lochlan Ratliff (Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola) have gone in for a kiss, and the internet has erupted with a mix of shock, disgust, and a little intrigue at the incest scene.

According to the show’s stars and creatives though, the moment will lead to a necessary and “satisfying” end.

Episode five saw The White Lotus creator Mike White turn up the heat a little on all the characters staying at the luxurious Thailand resort with a trip to the country’s renowned Full Moon Party.

While Saxon and Lochlan locked lips, their father Timothy (Jason Isaacs) contemplated ending his life, their mother Victoria (Parker Posey) believed they’re actually holidaying in Taiwan, and their sister Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) came clean about why she wanted to come to Thailand in the first place.

On his mission for revenge, Rick (Walton Goggins) ran into old friend Frank (a surprise cameo from Oscar winner, Sam Rockwell), who opened up about his unusual experience of gender dysphoria. Frenemies Jaclyn, Laurie and Kate (Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb) took their fascination with health mentor Valentin (Arnas Fedaravicius) into risky new territory. And Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon), after pulling in Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) for a sapphic snog, orchestrated the drunken dare smooch between Saxon and Lochlan.

The strange dynamic between the Ratliff brothers has been brewing since The White Lotus season three episode one. (HBO)

The bizarre sexual tension between Saxon and Lochlan has been brewing since episode one, with viewers watching on as Lochlan ogled his brother as he walked into their shared bathroom naked to masturbate. For Saxon’s part, he’s been oddly fixated on ensuring his brother gets laid while on their trip. A moment of physical intimacy between them, then, was a “when” not an “if” scenario.

At the end of episode five, while boozed up and feeling licentious, Chloe dared them to kiss. And while they did very briefly, to Saxon’s evident disgust, Lochlan seemingly enjoyed it – and leant in for another.

Reflecting on whether the plot has gone “too far”, as some social media users feel it has, The White Lotus producer David Bernad told the New York Post that the scenes aren’t “just for shock”.

“There’s a specific reason in terms of the narrative storytelling, and the larger thematic idea Mike is trying to get across,” he said. “…As the season wraps up, you’ll see the purpose of that story turn. The show goes there for a larger thematic idea. I love that family storyline, especially the brother story — and, it culminates in a very satisfying way.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Schwarzenegger promised that “there’s always more than what meets the eye of the shock value on screen,” also suggesting that White has a bigger plan in story for the Ratliff brothers.

Nivola told the publication that Lochlan is “a real people pleaser”, and that might be one reason he’s easily roped into the kiss.

“He’s not very self-sufficient, he needs love and support from the people around him in his life, and I think he’s willing to go to all the lengths to find the people he loves.

“There’s a push and pull between sex, and then Piper trying to control his future… But for me? I don’t think Lochlan really gives a s**t which path he goes down. I think it’s more that he’s going to choose whichever path feels like it’s with the person who loves him the most.”

Things are always getting a little freaky at the The White Lotus. (HBO/Max)

Speaking to Vulture, Le Bon said that she feels Chloe set up the kiss for her “pure entertainment, which is obviously really evil when you think about it”.

Recalling how scene played out on set, the actress suggested that Schwarzenegger wasn’t too comfortable with the kiss.

“Well obviously they’re not brothers by blood, so that made it easier. I think for Patrick it was really difficult. For Sam, he was kind of like, it’s whatever, let’s just do it well one time and it will be over. You know? Because if you don’t do it well the first time then you have to do it over and over again.”

She continued: “Patrick’s reaction in the episode is his genuine reaction. We all thought he was going to throw up. And Sam was like, ‘It’s fine, it’s just a kiss, calm down!’”.

The White Lotus continues on HBO on Sundays in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW on Mondays in the UK.

