The ever-expanding RuPaul’s Drag Race Runiverse stops for no one – so here’s the rumoured cast list for Drag Race: UK Vs the World, season three.

In 2022, fans watched as the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. The World was won by Blu Hydrangea in an international rumble, and then later that year, when the first iteration of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World was won by Ra’Jah O’Hara.

Flash forward two years and Tia Kofi has succeeded Ms. Hydrangea, and Lemon has succeeded Ra’jah in the respective second seasons of their spinoffs – but while Lemon’s crown looks set to be in place a little while longer, the third season of UK vs. the World has already filmed, as confirmed by mother Ru herself.

That means, of course, that the Nancy Drews of drag (and the internet) have been scouring the social media presence and gigs (or lack thereof) of former Drag Race competitors around the globe – and they’ve pulled together a list of queens who recently went ‘off-grid’ and then back online at the same time. Suspicious…

This is, of course, all speculation, as the third season of UK vs. the World has not even been confirmed by the BBC yet; but in the meantime, here’s who the internet thinks will be on a potential season three of the international spinoff.

Interestingly, after season two’s cast of 11 queens, season three has allegedly dropped a queen, making it ten-strong featuring a Drag Race UK season six girl, a US All Star and some much-needed global representation – and the only franchise with more than one competitor is the UK…

Fontana – Drag Race Sverige, season one

Fontana was the runner up on the first and only season of Drag Rave Sverige (Sweden), losing out on the crown to Admira Thunderpussy and just beating Global All Stars‘ Vanity Vain.

The Brazilian queen nabbed one challenge win (the makeover) and was only in the bottom two once, making her a fierce competitor for the crown.

She’s also the only original runner-up in this rumoured cast and the second Drag Race Sverige competitor to return for a second round after Vanity – so could the spin-off be looking for some support to restart?

Gawdland – Drag Race Thailand, season three

Yes gawd(land)! This queen from season three of Drag Race Thailand (which only aired in late 2024) finished as a 3rd/ 4th place runner-up – that’s right, more stiff competition is coming to the UK.

Gawdland snatched two challenge wins on her season, in the Rusical and in the makeover, and never landed in the bottom two on the show.

Another she narrowly missed out on the crown, Gawdland is sure to come into the Werk Room swinging, if the rumours are true.

Kate Butch – Drag Race UK, season five

Perhaps the fan favourite of Drag Race UK season five, Kate Butch, who finished in fifth, is rumoured to be back for a go at the vs. the World crown.

Kate charmed viewers with her campy aesthetic and sharp wit, grabbing a challenge win before an unceremonious elimination in the show’s Switchboard makeover episode. Which seemed particularly tough, given that the episode was for charity.

Kate was the final victim of the season’s lip-sync assassin, Dede Licious – so without Krystal Versace’s drag sister in the house, she could have a clear shot at victory as one of three UK girls allegedly competing.

Mariah Paris Balenciaga – RuPaul’s Drag Race, season three and All Stars 5

Mug for daysssssss is back, baby. Maybe. If so, though, we’re prepared to gag on her eleganza for the third time.

Mariah put her stamp on the third ever (!) season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2011, nearly fifteen years ago, where she placed eighth. She then returned for All Stars 5 and placed eighth (again) – but both times, her elimination was widely hailed by viewers as too soon.

If this cast list remains accurate, it will be the first of five vs. the World seasons to only feature one queen from the flagship franchise.

Melinda Verga – Canada’s Drag Race, season four

She is f**king Vivienne Westwood inspired and she’s here to feel her goats. Melinda Verga is allegedly back and we couldn’t be happier.

Ms. Verga made some of the most memorable moments in Canada’s Drag Race herstory during her time on its fourth season, winning the Snatch Game and causing some iconic fights in Untucked. Sadly, she sashayed away in fifth place, just missing the finale, but has since been on The Traitors in Canada, so she’s had even more time to polish those reality TV muscles.

Greatness is about to be made once more.

Minty Fresh – Drag Race Phillipines, season one

Another queen who placed fifth on her original season, Minty Fresh is following in the footsteps of season two fan favourite Marina Summers by bringing Filipino drag excellence to the UK.

Minty, not to be confused with Sminty, has two challenge wins under her corset (the season’s premiere talent show and a ball) and survived two lipsyncs before being eliminated.

She’s also, if we’re being blunt, fierce as f**k.

Serena Morena – Drag Race México, season one

Serena Morena made herstory by appearing in the inaugural season of Drag Race México, and also by spending four out of her five episodes on the show either being in the bottom two or low.

The queen, originally from Aguascalientes, was also judged by Valentina, meaning she’s already had a taste of some stern words from a drag glamazon. Well prepped for Ru, then!

Sminty Drop – Drag Race UK, season four

It’s mothertucking Sminty Drop, back in the house (maybe). Sminty was one of the look queens of season four of Drag Race UK and was eliminated in ninth place (far too early in our opinion).

Though she didn’t manage to nab a challenge win, she was in the top twice before her elimination and also got a mini challenge win. And her first two runways on the season were unbeatable.

Sminty’s “Come Alive” verse also still lives rent free, so a potential UK vs. the World girl group challenge is going to hate to see her coming.

The Only Naomy – Drag Race Belgique, season one

If you were wondering whether there were any more Naomys in the Drag Race universe, this queen has your answer; no. She’s the only one.

Naomy appeared on the first and only season of German-drag-centric spinoff Drag Race Belgique and was eliminated in 10th place by Global All Stars‘ Tessa Testicle.

She was safe for the two episodes before her elimination, meaning that her only critiques were negative ones – so we can’t wait to see what she brings in a possible ru-turn.

Zahirah Zapanta – Drag Race UK, season six

Zahiraaaaah!!!! Though this tenth place diva only just left the Werk Room after competing on Drag Race UK season six, it seems that she’s already back for a re-do. Fierce.

Zahirah charmed viewers and her fellow cast during her criminally short time on the season, before surprisingly stumbling into the bottom on a girl group challenge.

She also yelled, “Let me c*m in you!” during a recording session for the track in front of Alexandra Burke, so we can’t wait for a potential round two.

As previously stated, this is not a hard and fast cast list; it’s open to change right up until the cast (and indeed, season) is confirmed by the BBC.

Luckily, all previous season of Drag Race UK and Drag Race: UK vs. the World are available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and WOW Presents Plus globally.

