Woman in MAGA hat whines about discrimination after being told to leave queer bar

A group of Donald Trump supporters have claimed they were discriminated against after being kicked out of a LGBTQ+ bar for wearing MAGA hats.

They turned up at Chatterbox, in Indianapolis, on Friday (14 March), wearing pro-Trump paraphernalia and allegedly began misgendering and harassing staff. They were told to leave.

One of them, Elise Hensley, later returned to the jazz bar to confront employees, saying she wanted to ask a question. One of the staff responded: “No, no, we’re not answering questions. Get out of the bar.”

She refused to leave, asking why they didn’t want “our money,” to which the bartender replied: “No, actually, we don’t. Get out of my bar right now.”

He then grabbed a baseball bat from under the counter, saying: “I’m not f**king around. Get out of my bar.”

Hensley then says: “You know this is, like, discrimination right?”

🔥🚨BREAKING: A bartender at Chatterbox bar in Indianapolis threatened a Trump supporter with a bat and kicked her out the bar after they spotted her MAGA hat, another woman can be heard telling the victim she wasn’t welcome and when the Trump supporter pointed out that this was… pic.twitter.com/CMaJidNZXG — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 16, 2025

After Hensley’s clip of the altercation went viral, a spokesperson for the bar claimed on Instagram that the group “intentionally misgendered and harassed a Chatterbox employee, resulting in them being asked to leave”.

The spokesperson went on to say: “They continued verbally assaulting our patrons and staff, threatened our establishment and returned to record a video which has now been posted on multiple social media platforms.

You may like to watch

“We look forward to continue being a home for people who love music and appreciate our community.”

The bar’s social media account says they do “not tolerate dehumanising or disrespectful language” and that staff “have a right, by law, to refuse service to anyone who disrupts our business”.

Hensley was interviewed later by a local news channel, where she said she wore the red Make America Great Again hat because “I love our president of the United States”, wishtv.com reported. “He is our president. I appreciate that and don’t find anything wrong with me wanting to wear a Trump hat because he is our president.

“If you don’t want me at your bar, that is what it is. But the man with me was an African American male. He was wearing a Trump hat.”

Hensley denied misgendering or harassing anyone at the bar.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.





